Keeping current on all the latest products and updates for your lowrider is a task in itself, so every month we’re compiling the latest releases, and this month we’ve got some exciting new products that can help enhance the look of your ride, all the while keeping you that much cooler—both in the looks and the comfort department.

Spoke The Truth

Make: Truespoke

Model: Wire wheels

URL: www.truespoke.net

Overview: The wire wheel is a staple item when it comes to classic cars. When they were first introduced they delivered a luxurious appearance that denoted luxury and they become a symbol of success, and till today it remains an ever-present force in the world of lowriding. That said, these new wire wheels are sure to please the purist to the lowrider.

Using only the finest materials and hand assembled in California, Truespoke is offering a more modern approach to the classic look of the OG Skylark wheel. This time around, they’ve brought it back with 10 additional spokes, taking it from 40 to 50 spokes. Each of these wheels can be built in standard or reverse styles with sizes ranging from 13×7 to 18×8. Made in America with the industry-leading warranty, each of their wheels feature a triple chrome process, which starts with copper, followed by nickel plating, and then chrome plating. Pricing for these incredibly sleek wheels start from $2,300 per set of four with Skylark knock-offs, lug nuts, washers, valve stems, and spacers.

Cool It Now

Make: Vintage Air

Model: Gen IV SureFit

URL: www.vintageair.com

Overview: Vintage Air, the leading manufacturer of complete performance air conditioning systems for classics, hot rods, and street rods, has announced the release of its updated Gen IV SureFit air conditioning system for the 1957 Chevy. This new system is available as both a complete kit and evaporator kit and features several new upgrades, including a redesigned evaporator mounting bracket kit for easier installation.

As part of Vintage Air’s continuous improvement with engineering goals, the new 1957 Chevy SureFit kit now incorporates several features in response to customer feedback. Upgrades include a new condenser bracket and lines, a variable speed blower fan controlled through the OEM levers, and redesigned mounting brackets to mount the evaporator assembly higher behind the dash, which makes the system less visible and increases footroom. Refrigerant and heater lines also now route through the passenger side fresh air inlet for a cleaner firewall and less visible hose routing in the engine compartment.

The upgraded 1957 Chevy Gen IV SureFit air conditioning system will be available as a complete kit with molded center vent (PN 965701) and optional four-vent (PN 965702) that offers the builder flexibility in louver placement. For those installations that do not require the underhood components, evaporator kits are also available with molded center vent (PN 565701) and four-vent (PN 565702) models.

The Ultimate Kill Switch

Make: JEGS

Model: Kill switch

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: A kill switch is a must when you’re dealing with race cars or classics and this new unit by JEGS is a must. With copper mounting studs for supreme conductivity, indexing pins help prevent switch rotation and are ideal for not only your lowrider but your weekend racer, RV, or any custom build that needs a quick kill switch. This necessary addition packs the most punch for the least amount of investment, and at just a tad bit over a $100, it’s a must. Protect your ride and get ready to kill the current with a simple flip of the switch.