Since 2001, Lowrider Clothing has been the source for unique hats, jeans, shirts, jackets, hoodies, and other apparel branded with Goloman and the Lowrider arch. Just in time for Christmas our friends at Lowrider Clothing have come out with several new pieces.

Limited-edition Lowrider Football Jerseys are fully embroidered poly/mesh jerseys with authentic Lowrider labels. There are only 240 in existence and come in sizes M-3XL for $50 each.

Track jackets, size M-2XL, are $50, while inventory lasts.

Lowrider sherpa jackets, size M-5XL, available in black and brown are $55.

Hoodies are screen-printed front and back with authentic Lowrider labeling. They are $45 and are available in sizes M-3XL.

Long-sleeve Lowrider tees and raglan tees are $20 in size M-2XL.

Cruiser woven shirts are available in black/gray and navy and are $32.

For these pieces and more, check out www.lowriderclothing.com.