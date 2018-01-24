This month we’re featuring four new products that will change the way your car looks and performs. From car care products to replacement parts and accessories, we’ve got the latest the industry has to offer, so sit back and get acquainted with these fresh new products.

Make: Original Equipment Reproduction

Model: 1960-1975 GM Power Steering Pump Pulley

URL: www.oerparts.com

Overview: When the time comes to replace your power steering pump pulley, look no further than OER (Original Equipment Reproduction). Each OER part is manufactured directly from original factory blueprints, or reverse engineered to original specifications all the way down to the smallest detail.

This time around, OER has engineered a replacement steering pump pulley for various GM models, ranging from 1960-1975, and each power steering pump pulley is manufactured from formed and machined steel with correct key way fit design. As with the original units, each unit is then finished in satin black. This is a single grove pulley for a 3/8-inch-wide belt. It measures 5 3/4 inches od.

Make: Jay Leno’s Garage

Model: Advanced Vehicle Care

URL: www.lenosgarage.com

Overview: After 25 years of trying just about every car care product, Jay Leno decided to up the car care game by creating his own product called Jay Leno’s Garage Advanced Vehicle Care. As expected, anything that leaves Jay’s Garage is a work of art in itself, and the same goes for his car care line. His superior standards and true love for the automobile helped Jay and his team essentially created a product of no compare. While the current market is filled with tired, outdated, overhyped products, none can stand up to the performance and rigor of Jay’s Leno’s car care products. Working closely with industry-leading professionals to develop an all-inclusive line of vehicle care products, his new line delivers world-class cleaning, protection and stands up to the test of concourse-level judging, and remains simple to use.

Make: JEGS

Model: Welding Cart

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: If you’ve got a welder, you’re going to need an accessory cart, so look no further than JEGS. With an angled top shelf for easy access to welder controls, the lower tray offers added storage space while the swivel caster wheels make for easy maneuverability and transportation. So get your welder off your homemade rig and invest a bit of money for the peace of mind the JEGS Welding cart has to offer.

Features:

Top shelf dimensions: 18 1/2 inches long by 12 1/2 inches wide

Bottom shelf dimensions: 26 inches long by 12 1/2 inches wide

Includes (two) 1 1/2-inch Swivel Caster wheels and (two) 5-inch wheels

Make: CarLock

Model: CarLock Tag

URL: www.carlock.co

Overview: Using Bluetooth technology, CarLock Tag, the small but powerful device, works seamlessly with the CarLock app. Drivers connect their CarLock Tag to their smartphone, ensuring they always have access to information on the safety of their vehicle. Initially working on iPhones, the team behind CarLock Tag is already working on transferring their technology to the Android market. Drivers who use the CarLock Tag can take advantage of automatic arm and disarm monitoring alerts with the CarLock system, making the use of the beneficial suite of tools effortless. CarLock is the product that lets motor owners check and be notified of the security of their car in real time thanks to a whole range of useful functionalities and carefully selected technology.

The addition of the CarLock Tag makes the use of the app quicker, smarter, and more intuitive than ever before. The user-friendly interface of the app will now feature a new tab, connecting with the CarLock Tag with just the touch of a button. Building on previous success and positive customer feedback, the team behind the brand has continued to bring new features and additions to market, further enhancing the customer experience. CarLock uses remote GPS technology to track a vehicle’s every movement and instantly alerts motorists when suspicious movement is detected.