The one rule of thumb for any garage or workshop is the fact that you can never have enough tools. The right tool for the right job will make any project that much easier to do, and in this issue we’ll be going over five essential products that will help any car-loving enthusiast get the job done—and done right.

From motor cranes to state-of-the-art battery tenders, these must-have products won’t break the bank, but they’ll save you from hours of guessing and makeshift methods that could be dangerous. So take a read, make a list, and see what best fits your needs.

Lift Your Motor With Ease

Make: JEGS

Model: Swivel Lifting Crane

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: If you’re looking to do a motor swap (or are constantly picking up new motors) then a necessity is the JEGS Swivel Lifting Crane. The crane can be mounted directly to the bed of a truck and can easily load and unload up to 1,000 pounds. It features durable, all-steel construction with a yellow powdercoat finish to resist chipping and rust. Rotates 360 degrees for complete access and has a working boom range of 34.5 to 50.5 inches.

An Extension Cord Unlike Any Other

Make: JEGS

Model: Retractable Cord Reel

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: Before you buy anything for your garage, workshop, or home, just know that your best friend will always be a good extension cord and JEGS’ Retractable Cord Reel is the answer. Constructed using a durable steel housing, the unit neatly recoils the extension cord without a tangled mess. The 16-gauge cord pulls out and locks at any desired length up to 25 feet and retracts with a tug. The polarized plug and three grounded outlets make it simple for you to get power in your garage, shed, or at the shop. Mounting brackets are included to mount to a wall or ceiling.

Features: 10×3-inch diameter; 25-foot, 16-gauge cord; 125 VAC; 1,250 watts; 7 pounds; three 10-amp grounded outlets; hardware for wall or ceiling mounting

Don’t Get Caught Creepin’ Without This

Make: OEMTools

Model: Professional 41-inch 6 Wheel Creeper

URL: www.oemtools.com

Overview: Are you tired of searching for old cardboard to lie down on while working on your car? Are you tired of having to push yourself out from the bottom of your car once you’re done? If you answered yes to either question then the OEMTools 24970 Professional 41-inch 6 Wheel Creeper is for you. It has an ergonomic concave design with low ground clearance, allowing greater mobility and clearance under vehicles.

Even better is that its six heavy-duty TPC casters roll easily and are resistant to oil, grease, and abrasion, ensuring long life. It features a headrest and foam shoulder pad for comfort and four storage trays, providing quick access to your tools while under a vehicle. The slot base handle makes the creeper easy to carry and hang for storage in your shop. The weight capacity of the creeper is 300 pounds.

Battery Maintenance is a Science

Make: OEMTools

Model: Digital Battery Analyzer

URL: www.oemtools.com

Overview: Maintain your batteries with science instead of guessing with the OEMTools 24369 Digital Battery Analyzer. It is a safe, fast, simple, portable battery starting and charging system analyzer. The voltage range is 1.5 to 15 VDC with a battery CCA 240 to 2,000. It is designed with an easy-to-understand menu for testing batteries and starting charging systems. Its testing standards include SAE, DIN, EN, IEC, and CA. This unit checks voltage, cold cranking amps (CCA), resistance and overall battery, alternator, and starter conditions. The information is displayed on a large, easy-to-read, backlit LCD screen.

Let There Be Light

Make: OEMTools

Model: 3-in-1 Rechargeable Multi-Use Work Light

URL: www.oemtools.com

Overview: The OEMTools 24609 3-in-1 Rechargeable Multi-Use Work Light is your go-to work light—powerful illumination, reliable diagnostics, and a dependable back-up power source. This work light features a yellow light for smoke detection and a UV light for A/C leak detection. Equipped with a built-in power bank to charge your portable devices anywhere. Built with a lightweight aluminum body, this light is easily portable. The white light is bright with 400 lumens and last more than five hours. Strong magnets on each end attach to most ferrous surfaces, perfect for underhood work. It features a digital battery indicator screen to display the remaining battery. Runtimes range from 5.5 hours (white and yellow lights) to 12.5 hours for the UV/black light.