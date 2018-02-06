When restoring a lowrider, it’s easy to get carried away. We invest so much time and patience into each of our projects that we forget to not only value our money but also our time. In short, sometimes it’s cheaper to replace a part instead of refurbish it, and on the flipside—and far too often—we can easily fix something ourselves but we simply don’t have the tools to do so.

So in this installment of New Products, we’ll be taking a look at three new products that will make your life—and your project car—that much easier to revamp. From replacement emblems from OER to welding machines from Harbor Freight, we’re showing you the latest and greatest, including Porta kits from JEGS.

Professional Grade Welders at a Fraction of the Cost

Make

Harbor Freight

Model

Vulcan Master Welder Series

URL

www.harborfreight.com

Overview

Aside from your standard toolset, one of the most valuable things any homeowner or custom car enthusiast can own is a welder. That’s right a welder. A welder can literally help hold your next project together. The new Vulcan Master Welder Series is a brand-new line of welding equipment offering the same performance as professional welders at an entry-level price.

Available at Harbor Freight Tools, this new line of MIG, TIG, and stick welders was developed by a team of engineers, career welders, and designers drawn from leading welder manufacturers. With full performance features at a fraction of the cost, this next generation of welding products uses best-in-class inverter technology, thus allowing for better arc control, higher efficiencies, and a lighter welder. Designed for extreme portability, these contractor-grade welders feature dual handles, making them easier to transport.

JEGS 4- and 10-Ton Porta Power Kits

Make

JEGS

Model

Hydraulic Porta-Power Kit

URL

www.jegs.com

Overview

When it comes to bodywork, you’ll need a tool that can help you bend, push, clamp, and spread; and thanks to the JEGS’ Hydraulic Porta-Power Kit you can do all of the aforementioned. A multi-attachment design provides quick and simple changing of the included attachments. Featuring an automatic pump overload system to help protect against damage to the ram and equipment, the complete starter sets include a jack ram, hand pumps, and a variety of attachments all organized in a blow-molded case for easy transportation.

Oh and let’s not forget that JEGS is a family owned and operated business since 1960, thus giving you the confidence in knowing that their long history of quality products is proof that they don’t make anything lack luster.

1969 Fullsize Chevrolet Bowtie Grille Emblem

Make

OER

Model

Reproduction Bowtie Emblems

URL

www.oerparts.com

Overview

If you’re restoring any car from the ’60s, the one thing you can count on is the severe deterioration or weathering of parts—especially the front emblems. After years of constant UV exposure and road rash from flying debris, the Bowtie emblems are sure to be in dire need of replacement and OER has an easy solution.

Their reproduction of the blue Bowtie emblem is an exact copy, which will replace any units found on 1969 Impala, Bel Air, and Biscayne models (except SS). The emblem is manufactured with a die-cast metal body and backing plate, injection-molded blue acrylic insert, correct chrome and black outer bezel, and stamped steel retainer plate. It’s an exact duplicate, which replicates the original unit, and installation is easy with the supplied speed nuts.