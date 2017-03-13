Make: Original Equipment Reproduction

Model: 1965 Impala Door Panel Reflector

URL: www.oerparts.com

Overview: Did you just reupholster the door panel of your Impala and need a new door panel reflector? If so, then visit the folks at OER. They have manufactured—to exacting standards—the replacement door panel reflector found on 1965 Impala SS models. Much like the original, the lenses are injection-molded and manufactured with reflective material in the correct shade of red. In addition, the body of the reflector is made of zinc die-cast, giving you a refreshed factory appeal. The units are sold individually for $25.99.

Make: Flaming River

Model: Watch Dog Battery Tender

URL: www.flamingriver.com

Overview: Tired of having a dead battery on your weekend cruiser? Don’t want to hassle with undoing your battery terminals? If you answered yes to any of the above then try the Watch Dog automatic battery disconnect switch. Capable of handling 300 amps of continuous current, this switch can handle both 12V and 24V applications. Using “Magnetic Latch” technology, the Watch Dog also features an Emergency Toggle Switch for a manual disconnect, in the event you do not want to use the automatic option with a programmable time-delay shutdown. With an International Protection rating of IP67 and IP69K, it ensures the strongest protection against moisture, dust, and debris.

Make: QA1

Model: Suspension Kit

URL: www.qa1.net/kits

Overview: Looking to revamp the suspension for your GM? Need to get your handling back on track? Well if you own any of the following vehicles you’re in luck: 1975-1979 GM X-bodies, 1973-1977 GM A-bodies, 1970-1972 Monte Carlos, 1969-1972 Grand Prix. For each of the listed vehicles, QA1 is pleased to offer both performance handling and drag racing kit options in up to three different levels of performance.

Custom tailored for each vehicle and its performance goals, each kit includes the ideal combination of suspension components for each performance level, including double, single, or Drag “R” Series adjustable Pro Coil shocks and struts; double, single, Drag “R” Series adjustable or non-adjustable smooth body Stocker Star shocks; tubular suspension components such as sway bars, control arms, and trailing arms; and accessories like spanner wrenches, caster camber plates, and tie rod sleeves. Each kit has been modeled around on-car testing and market research to provide improved handling and reaction to track and road conditions.

Make: Mr. Gasket

Model: Chrome Aluminum Water Pump

URL: www.holley.com

Overview: Keep your car running as cool as it looks with the new Mr. Gasket Chrome Aluminum Water pump line. The ultimate compliment to any engine, these water pumps were developed specifically for big-block and small-block Chevys. Perfect for long-range and short-term applications, these lightweight units offer dual mounting-bolt patterns to accommodate both late and early model vehicles. Constructed out of aluminum, and CNC machine, they feature a heavy-duty impeller; a solid shaft guided by a 5/8-inch pilot come complete with gaskets.