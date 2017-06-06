Whether you’re replacing old parts, looking for something to upgrade, or doing a full ground-up resto, these four parts should be on your radar. As with every issue of Lowrider, we put together the latest and greatest in aftermarket car parts and these exceptional products will not only enhance the performance of your ride but its reliability and resale value as well. So read up and get familiar because there’s no better comfort than in knowing your lowrider is built to ride!

Make: Auto Meter

Model: Dashlink OBD-II Module

URL: www.autometer.com

Overview: There was a time when onboard diagnostics could only be had after spending thousands of dollars on gauges, a laptop, and the countless amount of hours having wires run all throughout your car. But now you can have all that at just a fraction of the cost thanks to Auto Meter’s award-winning DashLink app.

Installation of their DashLink app is really as easy as “plug-and-play.” For use on most 1996 and newer OBD-II-compliant vehicles, you simply plug their wireless module into your vehicle’s diagnostic port and after a short setup it relays full data acquisition. From monitoring vehicle and engine performance to tracking fuel economy levels, reading and clearing vehicle trouble codes, to managing check-engine lights, the Auto Meter DashLink puts you in control.

Make: QA1

Model: Pro Coil Systems

URL: www.qa1.net

Overview: When it comes to performance shock absorbers, suspension parts, and driveshafts, QA1 has long been a brand that we trust. We’ve used their products on our own builds and custom projects and now they’ve announced an expansion of their Pro Coil Systems. Their latest additions include kits for 1988-1998 Chevy and GMC (two-wheel-drive) C1500 trucks, 1963-1965 Buick Rivieras, and 1960-1964 Ford Galaxies/full-sizes. These kits are ideal for drivers looking for a bolt-in coilover shock solution with adjustable ride height and valving control.

Whether you use them for your daily driver, your hauler, or your next project, QA1 front Pro Coil systems are all the rage and include adjustable aluminum-body shocks, high travel springs, and all necessary mounting hardware. These shocks have a threaded body that allows the vehicle to be lowered up to 2 inches. This allows you to get the stance exactly where you want it for your driving style or wheel and tire combination.

Make: Weiand

Model: Old-School Finned Oil Pans

URL: www.holley.com

Overview: Nothing beats old-school styling elements; and these finned oil pans are a definite hit. Available in two distinct finishes, polished and powdercoated, these cast aluminum pans are offered for many popular Chevy and Ford applications. Aside from offering that retro look, the fins actually serve a purpose by helping dissipate heat, thus allowing for lower oil temperatures and longer engine life. Weiand Finned Oil Pans are a direct replacement for stock-capacity, factory-style pans and come complete with everything you need for a fast, easy installation. Each application-specific oil pan comes with a matching gasket, pickup tube, and mounting hardware.

Make: Clayzilla

Model: Next-Generation ClayZilla XL

URL: www.clayzilla.com; www.surfcitygarage.com

Overview: ClayZilla created the easy way to clay-faster, safer, and less expensive than a conventional clay bar. Now Surf City Garage is introducing its next generation ClayZilla XL, an all-in-one clay bar replacement and scratch eliminator system.

ClayZilla XL not only completely replaces a clay bar but, in just seconds, it also becomes a scratch eliminator. Simply take the ZillaPad off and replace it with the Scratch Eliminator pad, and then use ClayZilla XL with Wipe-Out Scratch Eliminator to literally remove surface scratches. Restores your car’s paint using your favorite detail spray at a fraction of a clay bar’s cost.