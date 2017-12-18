Eight Ball of Detroit (Instagram @eightballdetroit) posted an epic video of a two tone 1962 Chevy Impala three wheeling on the highway while it was snowing. We are unable to confirm if that is his ride or if he is the one filming but as soon as it was posted, it spread like while fire. The internet quickly began debating on the safety issue of three wheeling in the snow, while others showed great disapproval due to the salt in the road and the rust issues that it will cause in the future. As true as all those statements are, I don’t see the point on debating the “what ifs?” and just enjoying it for what it is.