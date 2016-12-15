In every issue of LR, we always deliver the latest and greatest in parts and accessories, and this time around we’ve got three new products that can come in handy for your lowrider—or possibly your daily driver or hauler.

From Wilwood’s new custom color palettes for calipers, to the cool new gizmos for your modern ride, these essentials are the latest and greatest from some of the pioneers in the automotive industry.

If you would like to have your new product considered for a feature be sure to email our editor. Enjoy these three great releases!

Are You Hangin’ Loose?

Make: OER Parts

Model: Sunviser

URL: www.oerparts.com

Overview: Is you sunvisor hanging because of a limp or broken bracket? If so, then fear not because our friends at OER have created a superb reproduction of the original interior sunvisor brackets for use on your favorite classics.

To be specific, these replacement brackets are for the 1955-1957 Chevrolet 150, 210, and Bel Airs; 1958 Impala Bel Air and Biscayne models; and 1956-1958 full-size Oldsmobile models. The zinc die-cast sunvisor brackets are manufactured to exact specifications and finished in high-quality polished chrome plating for the ultimate in appearance, originality, and functionality. Brackets are sold in pairs (right and left) and include six OEM-style chrome Phillips head screws for easy installation.

We got the Connect. It’s Time to Link Up.

Make: Autometer

Model: Dashlink

URL: www.autometer.com

Overview: Long before cars became a computer on wheels, you used to be able to work on ’em with some hand tools and a little bit of knowledge. But fast forward to present day and new cars can be hard to diagnose without some sort of electronic gizmo.

Enter … Dashlink.

The award-winning DashLink app is a plug-n-play, virtual dashboard display system for your vehicle. It’s easy to install and adapts to just about any 1996 and newer OBD-II compliant vehicles. It enables owners to capitalize on AutoMeter’s years of instrumentation and data acquisition expertise so you are in control and in-the-know about what is going on with your vehicle. From monitoring vehicle and engine performance, to tracking fuel economy levels, reading and clearing vehicle trouble codes, to managing check engine lights, the AutoMeter DashLink puts you in control.

Data log what your vehicle is doing, determine: 0-to-60, quarter-mile, horsepower, and braking performance. Map where you vehicle has been, how it performed, and how many g’s you experienced with real-time track mapping. But there’s more! Monitor your fuel economy/MPG, see how long your vehicle has idled, how many aggressive accelerations or braking events have occurred, and how your vehicle was driven. Instantly read, diagnose, and clear engine codes and clear troublesome Check Engine lights, all with the easy to use plug-n-play functionality of the DashLink system. The DashLink system comes with the OBD-II module ready to work out of the box along with a quick start guide for operation. Available now for under $150.

No Color Lines

Make: Wilwood

Model: Color Brake Kits

URL: www.wilwood.com

Overview: Decades ago, having an aftermarket brake kit was enough to get you big points. It was the stuff dreams were made of but now things have changed. People are customizing everything—and I mean everything. From engraving bolts to getting custom hood props, attention to detail is the name of the game and now Wilwood is showcasing its latest offering.

Wilwood now offers customers a chance to combine 24 colors, including their signature gloss black and competition red. In addition, customers can choose from black, silver, white, red, or blue “Wilwood” logos.

Even more important to mention is the process used to color the calipers—this ain’t body shop paintjob. Wilwood uses a proprietary five-step coating process, which includes two separate curing stages helping to assure a durable and uniform finish. Additionally, their specially formulated powders create a heat and brake fluid resistant finish.

As if it couldn’t get better, you can also jump online and use their “Caliper Customizer” program to see which combination works best for your special build.