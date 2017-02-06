Friday, February 10 to Sunday to February 12th, Lowrider Nation will be in Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall for the 2017 Kansas City World of Wheels.

See the LOWRIDER Magazine truck and trailer and also check out the custom lowriders on display. While you’re there don’t forget to meet LOWRIDER Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Joe Ray who will be on site all weekend signing autographs and giving away magazines and LOWRIDER memorabilia.

Also don’t forget to keep next weekend free because from February 18-19 LOWRIDER will be at the Dallas Market Hall for the Dallas AutoRama’s Lowrider Cruise-In.