indian motorcycle project cheiftain

Indian Motorcycles is challenging dealers across North America to build the world’s most legendary custom Chieftain motorcycle and they’re asking you, the public to pick three winners that will be announced at Daytona Bike Week 2017. As a special prize to the public, those who vote will also be entered into a drawing to win a brand new 2017 Indian Chieftain.

To check out the entries and cast your vote as well as enter the drawing for the 2017 Indian Chieftain Motorcycle please visit Indian’s website here.

Don’t delay. Voting closes Wednesday February 15, 2017.

Also don’t forget to check out Indian Motorcycles on Instagram and Twitter @indianmotorcycle and also share your custom Indian Chieftain with using #ProjectChieftain