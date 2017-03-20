The Historic Vehicle Association, the world’s largest historic vehicle owners’ organization dedicated to preserving and sharing America’s automotive heritage, has just announced its third annual Cars at the Capital Exhibition. This free exhibition will feature three iconic automobiles representing Hot Rod, Radical Custom, and Lowrider car cultures, which will be on display at the National Mall in Washington D.C. from April 12-May 4, 2017.

These cars are

Lowrider – Gypsy Rose, ’64 Chevy Impala

– Gypsy Rose, ’64 Chevy Impala Hot Rod – McGee Roadster, ’32 Ford V8

– McGee Roadster, ’32 Ford V8 Radical Custom – Hirohata Merc, ’51 Mercury Coupe

For those who don’t know, Gypsy Rose is a 1964 Chevrolet Impala that was designed to go “low and slow” when it first cruised the streets of East L.A. in the ’70s. Gypsy Rose earned a reputation as being one of the most extravagantly painted lowriders of its time and was featured in the opening of the ’70s television sitcom Chico and the Man, as well as on the cover of Lowrider Magazine in 1980.

Each of the vehicles will be exhibited one at a time in the HVA glass case on the walkway between the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and National Gallery of Art. Gypsy Rose will be the first car to be featured and will be on display April 12-19; followed by the McGee Roadster, which will be on display April 20-26; and the Hirohata Merc, which will be on display April 27-May 4. Each vehicle will also be recorded as part of the HVA National Historic Vehicle Register in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Historic American Engineering Record to be permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress.

For more information on the Historic Vehicle Association please visit their website at www.historicvehicle.org.