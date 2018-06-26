The Only Muffler You’ll Need

Make: Holley/MSD

Model: Flowtech Raptor Chambered Mufflers

URL: www.holly.com

Overview: At one point or another you’re going to have to replace your mufflers, so why not go with a brand with a well-earned reputation and a history to back it? Holley/MSD has long been the leader for aftermarket parts for the hot rod and classic car market, which comes as no surprise.

Aside from setting the benchmark for some of the most innovative and power-adding components in the market, they are now pleased to announce the release of their all-new Flowtech Raptor line of chambered mufflers.

Featuring a welded-baffle design that delivers a deep, throaty exhaust note and increased performance and fuel economy, these mufflers are designed specifically for street and high-performance applications, but they’ll work like a charm in your lowrider. Available in 2.0-, 2.25-, 2.5-, and 3-inch inlet/outlet openings, all Flowtech mufflers feature a compact 13x9x4-inch case design with numerous inlet/outlet options to fit literally hundreds of different vehicles. They’re manufactured from aluminized steel, MIG-welded for long-term durability, and reduce interior resonance and exhaust drone while supplying a deep exhaust growl at full throttle.

Need a Door Panel Reflector?

Make: Classic Industries

Model: Reproduction Door Panel Reflector

URL: www.classicindustries.com

Overview: When it comes to restoring a car, the larger items seem to be easy to find, while smaller trinkets and trim accessories are the most cumbersome to track down. So what happens when you need to replace an original door panel reflector on your 1965 Impala SS and/or 1964-1965 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser models? Well, you can search high and low just to find one that needs to be restored or you can save yourself weeks (if not months) and purchase a reproduction one by Classic Industries.

Manufactured in zinc die-cast metal, then polished and chrome plated for a brilliant shine, the lens is injection-molded manufactured with reflective material in the correct red color. Featuring a pre-attached backing plate with mounting feet for easy installation they are sold individually and the next best thing to finding an N.O.S. piece-which would look exactly the same but take so much more time and money to get refinished.

The Ultimate Jack Move

Make: Harbor Freight Tools

Model: Daytona Floor Jacks

URL: www.harborfrieght.com

Overview: Daytona has just expanded their lineup of professional-duty floor jacks and they’re available exclusively at Harbor Freight Tools. With a modern design and sleek looks, Daytona jacks are built using the highest quality materials and they’re perfect for both hobbyists and professional technicians. In addition, each of the jacks is precision-welded utilizing heavy-duty, rust-resistant hardware and finished with an industrial-strength powdercoat finish in competition orange.

All Daytona jacks feature a dual piston hydraulic system that smoothly lifts up to 4 tons with a lift height of 3 1/4 to 24 1/4 inches, making them ideal for low-profile cars to large trucks and SUVs. Now the only question is which model below best suits what you need?

The 3-ton steel heavy-duty service floor jack features the exclusive Rapid Pump dual parallel pump system that lifts effortlessly with fewer pumps. With a lift range of 5 to 18 1?4 inches, this jack is versatile and reliable. The 3-ton steel floor jack retails for $119.99. For all other types of jacks, including low profile or 4-ton, visit them online.

Get Lifted With JEGS

Make: JEGS

Model: Hydraulic Car Lift Ramps

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: Sometimes all you need is a little lift. You know what I’m talking about. It’s those times where you want to get under your car to do a little work but you dread having to find a floor jack. JEGS just announced the release of their JEGS Hydraulic Car Lift Ramps, which are not only functional but the ultimate convenience and a necessity to have.

A safer alternative to jackstands, these compact ramps provide better access, will fit in any garage, and are especially useful for mechanical and restoration work. Simply drive onto the lift ramps, operate the hydraulic foot pump, and you’re ready to rock. Ramps can be lifted to separate heights from each other for better undercar access and they have a 3,000-pound lift capacity with a lift range from 5.1 to 15.1 inches. Each ramp measures 36 inches long by 10 inches wide, and the necessary ground clearance is 6 1/2 inches.