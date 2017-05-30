LOWRIDER is “Going to Kansas City” for the first Annual Latino Arts Festival, Parade and Car Show this coming Saturday June the 3rd from 1pm until 8pm. There will be live bands, Djs, Folklorico Dancers and an Art Exhibit featuring very well known Artists and their awesome creations. A parade will start things off at 12 noon and the route will lead to the Car show & Hopping contest where there will be classic Lowriders representing different car clubs from all around the areas. Bring out your rides as there will be plenty of room for everyone to show off their custom Lowriders and see who takes home the trophies as Joe Ray will be the “Guest Judge” at this show. There will be plenty of vendor booths, food and drinks for everyone -including Hallmarks Garage custom kiddie cars booth. This KCKS Latino Arts Festival will take place on Minnesota Avenue between 7th and 8th street. The Parade starts at 12 noon and the route takes off on Minnesota Ave from 4th to 12th street, see you there!