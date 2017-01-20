In each issue I review the latest and greatest tools, gadgets, or accessories, and this time around I’ve found three new products that are worth their weight in gold. The three items come from leaders within their market segment, so read up and see what fits your garage as well as your budget.

The Quiet Compressor

Make: Campbell Hausfeld

Model: Quiet Compressor

URL: www.campbellhausfeld.com

Overview: Aside from a lowrider, a man’s garage needs to possess your standard toolset along with a few other things, like an air compressor. Seriously, an air compressor comes in handy for a multitude of things, including working on your ride. From sanding to painting, stapling to nailing, a compressor is useful and this latest model from Campbell Hausfeld is prime for the picking.

The 8-gallon Quiet Compressor (DC080500) is designed to be among the quietest air compressors in the industry. How quiet? At only 68 dBA, this is among the lowest you’ll find in the market, and the oil-free, maintenance-free pump is among the key components that are designed to last up to four times longer than those of a conventional oil-free air compressor.

With a maximum output of 125 max psi, 2.4 cfm at 90 psi, the conveniently placed gauges and regulator allow for easy monitoring of tank and line pressure.

Max-Fire Ultra Spark Plug Wires

Make: Max-Fire

Model: Ultra-Spark 500 and Ultra-Spark 50

URL: www.edelbrock.com

Overview: What is a relationship without a spark? Not much … and things are no different when it comes to your engine. Thanks to these new spark plug wires the relationship between your spark plugs and engine will be explosive. Manufactured in the United States from highest quality materials, these plug wires will help deliver maximum voltage-ensuring the ultimate performance for engine output.

These wires have an extremely high EMI/RFI suppression along with a very low resistance to help deliver the most spark possible. They feature a heavy-duty 8.5mm-diameter silicone jacket to protect the Kevlar spiral wound core from heat, moisture, and chemicals.

Max-Fire offers two levels of spark plug wires: Ultra-Spark 500 and Ultra-Spark 50. Ultra-Spark 500 is a great choice for replacing OEM wires and is value priced. They feature high-quality leads that deliver 500 ohms of EMI/RFI noise suppression with low resistance. They are ideal for daily drivers and for budget builds, offering the best combination of value and performance. Ultra-Spark 50 spark plug wires are engineered for high-performance engines that need all of the voltage they can get for maximum power output. They are made with wire leads that deliver a low 50 ohms of resistance per foot for maximum EMI/RFI noise suppression. This makes them ideal for engines with aftermarket high-performance upgrades that require maximum voltage.

Each kit includes eight spark plug wires (varying lengths), points-style terminals, HEI plug-style terminals, straight distributor boots, 90-degree distributor boots, distributor to coil wire, dielectric grease, and installation instructions. Will require the use of a wire-crimping tool to complete the installation.

Small Welder. Big Punch

Make: Miller Electric Manufacturing Company

Model: Maxstar 161

URL: www.millerwelds.com

Overview: If you’re in need of a lightweight, portable, and easy-to-use welder with an easy setup and improved performance, look no further than the Maxstar 161. Available in three models (S, STL, and STH) they deliver up to 160 amps of welding power for stick and TIG applications. At just 13 pounds, the compact, lightweight machine also provides the portability that is critical on the jobsite and in many shops. An upgraded handle/shoulder strap allows the operator to easily move the machine from location to location.

A new digital meter on the Maxstar 161 results in easy machine setup and more precise control when presetting or monitoring welding amperage, while a single amperage range allows welding operators to accurately set amperage on both 120- or 240V primary power.

The Maxstar 161 includes improvements that provide superior stick arc performance, allowing welding operators to keep the arc lit, even on difficult-to-run electrodes such as E6010. Using Miller Stick-Stuck technology, the machine detects if the electrode is stuck to the part and turns the welding output off to safely and easily remove the electrode.