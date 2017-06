Sunday, July 30th, from 10AM-4PM, Cadillac Connect is proud to present Cadillac Fest 7 at the Frank & Son Collectible Show parking lot at 19649 E. San Jose Ave, City of Industry Ca, 91748.

Pre-registration is available and is $20 per car. Move in time is 7AM-10AM.

For more information please call 714-371-5654. Also don’t forget to follow all the action on Instagram at @cadillac_connect.