November 18 and 19, LOWRIDER Magazine is coming to the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa Texas for the 46th annual Tejano Super Show.

This is the first LOWRIDER-sanctioned event for the 2018 show season.

Come on out and check out the cars, Texas Deathmatch Car Hop, Arte De Barrio Showcase and more!

Save time at the gate by purchasing your tickets online here.

Want to get the most out of your experience at the show? Purchase a VIP ticket which includes special access to the show via the staff entrance, admission to VIP hospitality area with complimentary food and refreshments, backstage access, and more!

For more information please call 432-337-2189 or visit www.tejanosupershow.com or email info@tejanosupercarshow.com.