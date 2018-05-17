See all 2 photos

Sunday, July 15, 2018: Oldies Car Club San Fernando Valley will be taking over San Fernando High School for their 2018 Car Show & Concert.

Featuring cars, live entertainment, trophies, celebrity guests, a car hop hosted by Valley Life Car Club & How High Hydraulics, and more!

Proceeds from the event will go to help SFHS purchase new equipment.

Location: San Fernando High School, 1133 O’Melveny Ave, San Fernando , CA.

Showtime: 10:00AM-5:00PM. Move-in time 6:00AM-9:30AM.

Admission: $15

For more information including registration, sponsorship, and vendor information please contact Ricardo at 818-602-5173 or Adam at 818-389-3553 or email oldiescc@aol.com or visit oldiescarclub.net.