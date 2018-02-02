Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 12PM to 8PM LOWRIDER Magazine is returning to the University of Phoenix Stadium for the first LOWRIDER sanctioned show of 2018, the Arizona Super Show.

Featuring premier custom and classic cars, and special interest exhibitors from all over the western United States and beyond.

While you’re there don’t forget to check out the car hop contest and live performances by Gap X the Band, MC Magic, WC, Mobfam, Mr. Capone-E, Warren G, Baby Bash, Kap G, Banda La Tremenda, AD, Back 2 Brown, Hi-Tone who will be performing on two indoor and outdoor main stages.

Save time and money at the gates by purchasing your tickets online at Ticketmaster.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Click here to download the vendor application form.

Don’t forget to follow all the action on Instagram at @arizonasupershow and with the hash tag #azsuper18.

For more updates and more information please visit www.thearizonasupershow.com.

For questions or more information on becoming a vendor please contact Sonia at 602-366-0946.