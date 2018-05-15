Sunday, June 3 2018: LOWRIDER is coming to the Albuquerque Convention Center for the 2018 Albuquerque Super Show.

Come for the cars, stay for the activities. Featuring a carhop, tattoo expo hosted by Stylistic Ink Tattoo Parlor LLC, live performances by Bushwick Bill of the Getoboys, Dru Down, Celly Cel, and more!

Save time at the gate and purchase your tickets online here.

Interested in becoming an exhibitor or vendor? Click here for exhibitor applications or click here for vendor applications.

Coming from out of town and need a place to stay? DoubleTree by Hilton is offering special rates for those attending the show. Click here to book or call 505-247-3344 and use group code LOW.

For more information please call 505-433-2702 or visit www.newmexicosupershow.com.