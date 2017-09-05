Sunday, September 17 from Noon to 9PM LOWRIDER Magazine is taking over the Merced County Fairgrounds for the 2017 Merced Super Show. This is the last show before the 2017 Las Vegas Super Show and the last opportunity to qualify for Las Vegas.

For vehicle registration please click here.

For vendor registration please click here.

For sponsorship registration please click here.

Please email all forms to info@strictlybusinesspromo.com.

For more information please call Manuel Corbala at 209-564-6488 or Lorraine Lerma at 559-664-7144 or visit www.strictlybusinesspromo.com.