Sunday, October 8: LOWRIDER Magazine is returning to Las Vegas’s Cashman Center for the 2017 Las Vegas Super Show.

This is the biggest LOWRIDER event of the year featuring a car show, hop exhibition, vendor row and more.

Come for the cars, stay for the live musical performances by Brown Boy, Lighter Shade of Brown, Lil Rob, Baby Bash and more!

