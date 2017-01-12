Saturday, February 25th, LOWRIDER Magazine is coming back to the University of Phoenix Stadium for the 2017 Arizona Super.

Come on out and check out some of the best custom and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedal cars in the country all of which will be featuring work from some of the best custom car builders in the world.

Come for the car show stay for the concert, hop contest, art exhibits, celebrity appearances, and more!

Interested in becoming a vendor? Download the vendor registration form here*

For more information check out www.thearizonasupershow.com.

*Vendor registration applications and fees must be received/paid by February 3rd, 2017.