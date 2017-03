HEART ERG, KCK Chamber and the Downtown Shaeholders of KCK and El Centro, Inc. are inviting to you to the first Kansas City Latino Arts Festival on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.

Free to the pubic the festival will include a parade, car show, artist booths, visual arts exhibit, vendors, food and drink, children’s area, live DJ, and more!

For more information including parade route and schedule of events please check out their website at www.latinoarsfestival.com or visit their Facebook Page.