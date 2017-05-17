Sunday, May 21 from 11AM-5PM LOWRIDER is taking over the National Western Complex for the 2017 Denver Super Show.

Featuring live performances by Baby Bash, N2Deep, Rodney O & DJ Joe Cooley, and Dank 1 & Dj Simes Carter, come for the concerts, stay for the car show and hop exhibition.

* Online tickets are $30.00. Kids 10 and under are free.

While you’re there don’t forget to stop by vendor row and pick up your official Denver Lowrider Show shirt.

Schedule of events:

11:00 AM Doors Open 1:00 PM Hop Exhibitio – Stadium Arena 3:00 PM Dank 1 & DJ Simes Carter 3:30 PM Rodney O & DJ Joe Cooley 4:00 PM N2Deep 4:30 PM Baby Bash 5:00 PM Show Ends 5:15 PM Awards Ceremony

LOWRIDER would like to say thanks to this year’s show sponsors