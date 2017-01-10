February 18-19, from 9AM-PM, LOWRIDER Magazine is coming to the Dallas Market Hall for Dallas AutoRama’s Lowrider Cruise-In

Come on out and see the LOWRIDER Magazine Roadshow Truck as well check out all the vehicles that are on display. While you’re there don’t forget to take the time to meet LOWRIDER Editor-in-Chief himself, Joe Ray.

If you are interested in participating in the Lowrider Cruise-In please download the entry form here. Don’t delay, spaces are limited and entry deadline is 20 days prior to show date.

For more information please contact Tim Walls at 214-356-0352.