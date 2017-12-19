Matt Young received hundreds of likes and comments within the first few hours of asking for help in Lowriding 24/7 group page. Why so many likes and comments? Well, Matt asked for help taking off a set of bolt on wheels and stated that the hammer wasn’t helping. Now, if you know the very basics of lowriding, then you know that bolt-on’s don’t come on or off with a led hammer. So is Matt really that unknowledgeable on lowriding? Or did he just epiclly trolled the group? We’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume his trolling is at a boss level….well done Matt, well done.