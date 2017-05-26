There was a time when kids fell off their bikes and dusted themselves off. It was a time when records were a commodity and artists like Led Zeppelin would be on rotation-literally. In hindsight, they were magical times marked with many great memories. Back then, you had to have talent to be a star and receiving a letter was a gift. Fast-forward to present day and things have changed. Today, a text message is the equivalent of a door knock and kids will never understand the struggle of finding a payphone, let alone catching a glimpse of your dad’s Playboy collection.

It was a time when fashion was built to last. A time when we took pride in having sharp creases and starched-out shirts. Back then a wrinkle was a sign of carelessness and ripped jeans were left for rockers. But as we travel back down memory lane it’s good to know that the same iconic brands we used to rock have lasted the test of time. In light of that, it’s even more comforting to know that there are stores that still value those brands, and thus is exactly the case for Trucha.

Located in San Jacinto, California, Trucha is a brick-and-mortar store that carries a line of apparel and shoes with soul and style. Upon entry, it’s as if you had just walked into a time capsule. The brands they carry assimilate with old-school values and timeless appeal and to be honest it reminds you of the good ol’ days when people took pride in their appearance. With brands such as Pendleton, Stetson, Levis, Hush Puppies, and Red Wing Boots, Trucha runs with the mantra “For locals by locals.” In addition, they carry a plethora of handmade wallets, belts, and other brands that reflect our style. They are a one-stop shop that takes pride in quality garments and even the ambiance and design of the store has a genuine appeal, which is hard to mimic.

So if you want to take a trip down memory lane, or need to freshen up your wardrobe, then Trucha needs to be on your bucket list. They take pride in their store, stock it fresh with brands that matter and offer yet another rare commodity: customer service.

San Jacinto, CA

www.truchavds.com