Location: Garden Grove

It was about a year back when we hit up Collective Ink Gallery for their grand opening. Located in Garden Grove, the venue was jam packed with a pool of talent from all around the globe. Fast forward a year later and they wanted to celebrate their one year anniversary by hosting yet another event but this time around they double downed by also hosting a charity art exhibit called, “From Cali with Love 2017.”

Hosted by Big Gus and Niz, the gallery showcased a barrage of artwork from 100 artists. For this specific exhibit, all art was done on a canvases shaped like the State of Cali, and each artist put down their interpretation of the Golden State. Proceeds from the event went to to children charities and the turnout was intense. Complete with taco stands, drinks, music and plenty of art and great conversation, Collective Ink served as a hub for the greatest talent in the game including such notable artists like Manuel Valenzuela, Fonzy, Alan Padilla, Carlos Torres, Latisha Wood, Rob Struven, Kat Jones, Yely Diaz, Josh Duffy, Freddy Negrete and more.

The event, which went down this past weekend, kicked off at 7pm and while closing time was slated for 11pm, you could still catch plenty of action outside. A special congratulation goes out to the Collective Ink for celebrating their 1st year Anniversary in style, and all I can say is that there’s nothing better than taking part of a celebration that gives back to those in need.