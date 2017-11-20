In 2013, French-born Dimitri Lorin had a dream of bringing awareness of street art to Asia, so he opened his first gallery, Avenue des Arts in Hong Kong. For the inaugural launch, he began by inviting urban and contemporary artists such as JR, Space Invader, and Aya Takano to showcase their work, and it worked. Over time Avenue des Arts became the go-to gallery in Asia for collectors looking for urban art, and four years later Dimitri wanted to expand his reach by opening his second gallery in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

To help kick off his Los Angeles grand opening, Dimitri invited artists Hopare, Pez, Matt Gondek, Pixel Pancho, Seen, Nicolas Gicquel, Elphege, Monkey Bird, Kriki, Kan, Victor Castillo, and Caroline Karenine to display some of their work. Former LOWRIDER feature artist, Pez, debuted three new additions to his Distroy Series at the grand opening. Like past pieces in the Distroy Series, these new pieces: “Parabolic Mouse,” “Pretty Boobs,” and “Spinach Boy” present an alternative view of classic pop culture icons. Other new pieces on display included Matt Gondek’s “Vegeta vs. Goku,” “Nuclear Family 2,” and “Animaniacs Deconstructed.” Like many of Gondek’s past works, both of these pieces focus on Gondek’s style of taking pop culture icons, like cartoon characters, and breaking them down and deconstructing them.

In the alley behind the gallery, Matt Gondek had another Simpsons-themed mural painted on the walls, while fellow featured artist Hopare had a mural of his own painted down the side of the building. For Avenue des Arts there is no better place to spread their message of urban street art than Los Angeles. We wish them the best of luck with their mission and would like to wish them a warm welcome to the City of Angels.

For more information on Avenue des Arts, check out their website at www.avenuedesarts.org.