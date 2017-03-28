As House of Kolor legend has it, Jon Kosmoski rebuilt a 1940 Chevy coupe and took it to the self-proclaimed “best paint shop in town.” When the car was done—with a less than satisfactory finish— Kosmoski knew it could be done better.

What Kosmoski sought for was something that was not on the market. He wanted a superior product. So instead of settling for the “best” he took it upon himself to change the standards of the custom paint world by setting his sights on mastering the craft. He began working with a polymer chemist, and the two began developing custom paints that could hold up against the harshest of conditions and radical temperature changes. These custom paints were developed to prevent tarnishing, cold cracking, and fading in the sun. They can also stand up to the multiple coats required for a single customer’s job.

Once the product was released, his custom paintjobs won countless awards, and people in the industry began to talk. By 1965, word of Kosmoski’s mastery of paint had spread and House of Kolor became nationally recognized as the high-caliber paint product line for vehicle customization.

By 1997, House of Kolor joined forces with Valspar, a worldwide leader in paint coatings, and became an integral part of their Automotive Coatings Division. Kosmoski’s love of the custom craft just won’t quit. Till today, he continues to play an important role with House of Kolor; traveling around the world conducting training classes, sharing his innovative ideas, and helping to keep them on the leading edge of the custom automotive coatings industry.

Over 50 years later, their products continue to be in high demand when it comes to the custom refinishing of cars, motorcycles, trucks, and lowriders. As a respected leader in the game, you’ve seen their coatings on custom cars all across the globe. In light of that, we visited Zack Felix from Felix Designs in Las Vegas. We stopped by to see what his latest paint project looked like and what we found was a multicolored 1978 Monte Carlo that was previously painted by Ralph over at Whittier Paints. The new owner wanted a few things shaved off, like the door handles, so he had Felix go back into the paintjob and he wanted it to stay consistent with the previous patterns and materials—which of course was House of Kolor’s.

So follow along with the House of Kolor line of products used and let your own imagination run wild. From candies to clears, we’ll be showcasing each product and describe their specialty uses.

Taping Down the Car

Felix begins taping down the car and creating the paint pattern to begin his panel spray-out repairs.

The panel that will be repainted to cover the body modifications needs to be left exposed, while the rest of the car is masked up from the top and side of the roof.

The paint scheme panel also runs down where the door handles once were and is continuous throughout the entire side of the Monte’s bodylines. Just about the entire vehicle gets masked up to spray the new redesigned panel and color.

Paint Product Use Summary

Silver Flake: Unlike the majority of flakes on the market – no pun intended – House of Kolor’s promises to be easy to spray, and they deliver on that promise. An ultrathin polyester makes House of Kolor flakes the lightest and easiest to use. Available in five sizes to create any look or finish, you can opt for a chunky flake to get that old-school look by laying it over a contrasting candy basecoat. For a subtle shimmer of flake, try translucent flakes that allow more of your basecoat to shine through the flake particles.

Striping & Lettering Urethane Enamels: Designed for ‘striping, lettering, and airbrush artwork. The high pigment concentration means you can complete most strokes with one single pass! With a low film build for minimal edging, these paints are available in 28 accent colors to highlight your project. In addition, they can be applied over existing finishes or a topcoat of clear can be applied for a smooth, durable finish.

Pearl Basecoat: Shimrin Designer Pearls are universal bases that may simply be cleared for a final finish, or used as a basecoat for candies or other pearls. The color of the ground coat will vary the final pearl color. This is an excellent place for creativity. Designer Pearls (PBC) are universal basecoats that may simply be cleared for a final finish, or used as a basecoat for candies or other pearls.

Orion Silver Basecoat: Endless color possibilities—may be intermixed with other Shimrins, including the neons, graphic colors, and designer pearls. Universal basecoat that may be simply cleared for a final finish or used as a basecoat with other candies.

Shimrin Urethane Kandy: Watch the Shimrin Urethane Kandy color explode off the panel and take your project to a dramatic new level. Being transparent enables limitless color possibilities, magnifying any basecoat or flake that it is placed over. It will also stand the test of time as development has led their Urethane Kandy to be truly fade resistant.

Kandy Koncentrate: specifically designed for intensifying color. If you are a color junkie and can’t get enough, try adding a color boost to their Kandy’s range. Speed up your spray process by tinting your bases and sealer. Strengthen Kandies for faster coverage on chassis, undercarriage, doorjambs, engine bays, and more.

Shimrin Intercoat Clear: Intercoat is an important tool for the custom painter. It is designed to be applied over a base color prior to taped artwork. This allows for easy removal of mis-tapes or other errors without damage to base color. This product is also applied over artwork to preserve blending and fogging of various colors before applying Kandy or clear topcoats.

Enamel Catalyst: This product is for use only in UK Kandies, UB & UFB products. Due to its unique chemistry, KU100 should never be substituted with other brand catalysts.

Urethane Catalyst: Multi-purpose catalyst for urethane finishes are designed for high temperatures, humid conditions, plus it improves the flow.

Reducer: House of Kolor Kosmic Reducers are the only reducers recommended for use with the House of Kolor System. These products include RU310 Fast Dry, RU311 Medium Dry, RU312 Slow Dry, RU313 Very Slow Dry, and RU300 VOC exempt (fast to medium).

Kosmic Urethane Show Klear: Simply stated, USC01 Kosmic Urethane Show Klear is the most robust clear that House of Kolor has ever produced. Using state-of-the-art polymer technology, they have developed a clear with excellent chemical, fuel, and water resistance, as well as the highest UV protection in the industry. As you can envision for yourself with the arsenal of House of Kolor products used for this paint project repair and continuation, there are no limits in the amount of creativity you can apply for your own dream paintjob.

Zack applies the Show Clear finish to the re-painted panels exterior of the body in order to wrap up the outside paint scheme. In our part II feature of this House ofKolor paint project, we open up the rest of the special House of Kolor products and continue on with the paint scheme as it will run all the way through the inside of this mad multicolored Monte.