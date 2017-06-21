There’s a reason not every car on the street sports a candy paintjob. For starters, it’s not for the faint of heart. Candy paintjobs are an art in itself and it requires a whole lot of blood, sweat, tears, and patience—especially when you’re spraying a 20-foot-long lowrider.

But that was long ago.

In the past, material costs alone were enough to make the average man squirm. And for the painter, well it was a total pain in the arse, which is why they charged so damn much and took so damn long. Every painter used to be eager for that “candy” money, but they already knew that it was going to come with headaches. Back then, it didn’t matter how skilled you were at single-color translucent paint because old-school candies had a degree of luck involved. Painters used to pray for no streaking or clouding, and there were very few guys who were in good enough shape—and with enough experience—willing to set aside a few days shooting one. But times have changed and so has the technology.

New-school technology has given us more efficient options that offer the same end result. Whereas old-school lacquers gave painters one heck of a time, there are now revolutionary new paint products that give you the ability to apply candy paintjobs in half the time, using half the materials, giving you a quality paintjob that can last about half a lifetime as well.

A great example of those new paints is Axalta Coating Systems. They offer a two-stage basecoat candy product called CFX that is so easy to spray even the lowrider himself can enter a spray booth, close the doors, plug in, and squirt his own choice of color on his ride. The CFX Two-Stage Basecoat Candy Colors process is transformed when the clearcoat cures. When that happens the candy toner migrates into the clear, creating a true candy color indistinguishable from a traditional silver or gold-based candy color made with a translucent toner. In addition, the CFX system is so foolproof even guys like us can deliver a candy job void of streaking or clouding.

CFX Basecoat Candy Colors are high-performance, fast drying, activated basecoat colors that provide the appearance of a candy but in a two-stage system. With a multitude of great candies to choose from, the final product is one that offers brilliant depth and luster without having to apply 8-14 coats with separate ground and midcoats—with Axalta’s CFX it only requires two to three coats applied as a single basecoat.

The magic in this system is the dye that’s in the basecoat because it migrates up and out into the clear to create that same depth of color that you would get in a normal tri-stage candy process. To be honest, you won’t be able to tell the difference between the candies you spray yourself versus one that was applied with older lacquer products applied by a painter with more skill than you. Nowadays, experienced Axalta product users and custom shops lay down the majority of their color with the Candy CFX, and then use a regular candy process for special effects, such as highlighting, blends, and fades.

In all, there is a kaleidoscope of CFX Candy Basecoat colors that Axalta has for your custom paint addiction, and they are as follow:

Candy Apple CFX

Razzle Berry CFX

Chicago Rose CFX

Scarlet Night CFX

Midnight Blue CFX

Skyrocket CFX

Bahama Blue CFX

Blue Moon CFX

Mythic Forest CFX

Winter’s Green CFX

Snake Skin CFX

Irish Clover CFX

Electric Lime CFX

Limo Yellow CFX

Purely Purple CFX

Lilac Mist CFX

Mystic Magenta CFX

Root Beer CFX

Lava CFX

Beyond Bronze CFX

Desperado Gold CFX

Sunburst CFX

Burning Brick CFX



Axalta Paint Tip of the Month

The Real Seal: Cromax LE3040S 2K Primer

This issue’s Lowrider Paint Tip of the Month, sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems, seals the deal when it comes to quality gray primer sealers. Axalta’s VOC-compliant Cromax LE3040S 2K Primer is a two-component primer sealer designed for spot, panel, and overall repairs. It provides excellent flow and leveling for exceptional topcoat holdout and has minimal overspray during applications. Recommended for use with Cromax Pro Basecoat, this special product has a low overspray with an excellent flow and leveling. LE3040S has the best topcoat holdout and can also be nib-sanded or top-coated in 20 minutes as well.