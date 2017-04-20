The wildest audio system, the most detailed motor and even the wildest hydraulic setup, is nothing without power. Think about it. We all remember a time when we were ready to hit the streets just to find out that our batteries were dead or faulty. Then on the flipside, we’ve all spared a dime by purchasing lackluster or off-brand batteries just to find out that we get exactly what we pay for.

It is after these one-time experiences that we learn to never look back and to use batteries that exude the same quality, excellence, and construction as the parts are fitted throughout our cars. As we rethink our next moves, it becomes a no-brainer that we need a battery that can handle the outrageous power demands of custom lowriders, so we look to Optima to handle the loads required by our hydraulic/air-ride suspensions and our equally energy-draining audio systems.

Now when you see the infamous Yellowtop batteries, it automatically exudes an air of excellence that we’ve come to trust and understand-but it comes with good reason. Found amidst the battery trays of top contenders and serious car builders, the Yellowtop high-performance AGM battery is one of the few true dual-purpose automotive batteries available in the market.

With premium cranking power and impressive cycling capability, these heavy-duty batteries are perfect for your carbureted classics as well as for your modern-day, accessory-loaded vehicles. In addition, their low internal resistance also provides more consistent power output and faster recharges.

So why use Optima? Well Optima Batteries utilize patented Spiralcell Technology. This translates to a strong, clean power source that far surpasses any of today’s lead/acid batteries. And what does that mean for you? It translates to Optima providing end users with deep-cycle batteries that feature spill-proof, vibration-resistant cases that can be mounted in various positions-an important fact to consider when you are working with limited space.

With a 40-year history of technological innovation and engineering, Optima products offer unstoppable power for extreme enthusiasts. Aside from their legendary reputation for performance, Optima has introduced a battery of change and their innovation dates back to the ’70s, when Optima Batteries introduced the first maintenance-free lead acid batteries for commercial and military use and the first high-performance AGM automotive batteries.

But their innovation and quest to excel didn’t stop there. In just the past decade alone, Optima revolutionized the industry with the introduction of its unique Sprialcell Technology as well as developing their first digital battery charger and maintainer. With all they’ve accomplished, it comes as no surprise they remain the heavyweight champs of the battery game. Their passion to excel and their mission to advance battery technology is uncontested, so get up on game and ride with the best.

Key Benefits of Optima Batteries