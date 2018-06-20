Congratulations, you just spent a small fortune getting your lowrider built to spec and on your first run all you seem to feel and hear is the heat coming off the firewall and/or floorpan and enough road noise to make you feel like you’re driving a low-slung go-kart.

Well, thanks to the folks at Dynamat, you can now cut down on problem areas of you vehicles, utilizing one of their many acoustic solutions. From cutting down heat to minimizing road noise, Dynamat has long been recognized as the leader of quality acoustic solutions, and it’s with good reason.

Established in 1989, Dynamat serves over 3,000 storefronts and is the go-to brand when it comes to sound solutions for home acoustics, computers, cars, all the way to appliances and OEMs.

Easy to install, Dynamat products are as easy as peel, cut, and stick. From flat panels to contoured grooves, Dynamat products are proven to perform and are perhaps one of the most important additions to any custom vehicle.

With four different products each addressing specific concerns, you can use one or a combination to best create an auditory ambiance that is effective at cutting down both heat and noise.

Dynamat Xtreme

Best for cutting down road noise, stopping resonance and vibrations, reducing buzzes and rattles, stopping speaker distortion, and getting you more bass.

Dynamat Xtreme is a black butyl-based core with 4-mil aluminum constrain layer and craft paper release liner. And while they may appear similar to substandard competitors, Dynamat Xtreme exceeds other materials because of their proprietary VECTOR Chemistry, which ultimately damps better at an extended higher temperature range. Dynamat does not absorb moisture and is not affected by oil. Its elastometric “space age” synthetic rubber will stay intact under foot and sticks to overhead, vertical, and oily surfaces.

It is also much easier to do a better job with Dynamat’s larger sheets of 3, 4 and 8 square feet, while imitators can have less than 2 square feet. Dynamat is and has been made in the U.S. for over 20 years.

Dynaliner

Best for improved sound, noise reduction, and thermal insulation. Double its effectiveness by using it in conjunction with standard Dynamat.

The perfect ultra-lightweight insulator, Dynaliner has the highest heat blocking properties available in a single-layer synthetic foam. When used on top of Dynamat, Dynaliner nearly doubles the total thermal resistance ability of the product. Dynaliner is also a durable crush- and tear-resistant material.

Dynaliner isn’t affected by oil and does not absorb water. Dynaliner provides acoustic isolation and excellent thermal insulation for roof, firewall, floor, quarter-panels, doors, and even as a hoodliner.

Dynaliner is an ultra-lightweight, high-performance closed cell foam. Dark gray in color, Dynaliner is available in 1/8-, 1/4-, and 1/2-inch thicknesses. Dynaliner is self-adhesive with a high-temperature acrylic adhesive. Dynaliner is optimized for temperatures from 30 to 200 degrees F (-34 to 94 degrees C) and meets both UL and FMVSS flame resistance.

DynaPad

Best for under carpet padding and situations that require extreme noise and heat control, it is also good for killing low frequency exhaust and road noise.

DynaPad is a 3/8-inch, four-layer composite barrier material utilizing a 1-pound per square foot vinyl barrier that is sandwiched between two layers of acoustic foam with a urethane top layer. DynaPad is designed to provide an undercarpet sound barrier in automotive interiors, residential and commercial dwellings. The material can withstand temperature ranges between -40 and 225 degrees F (-40 to 107 degrees C).

The effectiveness of DynaPad depends on the ability of the material to form an effective barrier between the noise source and the listener. The barrier supported between two layers of acoustic foam creates an absorption-barrier-absorption sound-insulating system. This system maximizes the amount of sound that can be stopped. DynaPad is optimized for use under carpet in automotive, residential, and commercial applications. It is also used in other applications requiring acoustic barrier foam systems.

Dynaplate

Best for maximizing sound pressure levels on vehicles with custom sound systems.

Dynaplate is an exotic constrained layer damping material that structurally reinforces car body panels for maximum Sound Pressure Level (SPL). This damping material was specifically engineered for the SPL rules and power classes of dB Drag racing, USACi, IASCA, and IdBL. Using a setup of only two layers yields non-flexible panels that prevent the ballooning effect common in SPL vehicles. This Dynaplate setup also reduces vibration better than any other product on the market. What you get is the most bass possible without modifying the appearance of your vehicle’s interior.

Dynaplate is the only damping material specifically designed for SPL competitions. Used in a multiple-layer setup, Dynaplate flexes less than standard car sheetmetal. At only one quarter the weight, one layer of Dynaplate damps 50 percent better than Dynamat Original. Two layers produce damping comparable to Dynamat Xtreme and weigh less. Dynaplate is designed for maximum SPL. For sound quality applications use Dynamat Xtreme or a combination of Dynamat Xtreme and Dynaplate.