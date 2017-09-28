If there’s one mod you can do with just a little bit of money, it has to be the removal and replacement of your standard bulbs with LED lighting. LED lighting is sturdy, much safer, and the longevity and brightness they expend is unmatched—especially when one considers the future money savings and a much more reliable light source. To further expand, the taillights of the 1964 Impala are iconic, to say the least, but the small taillights offer minimal light, which further emphasizes the need for LED lighting that will be brighter and help protect the ass end of your Impala. In addition, the one fact that many people overlook is that the Dakota Digital LED lights will turn onto full brightness 200 ms faster than incandescent light bulbs—at 60 mph that equates to roughly 19 feet!

That said, we wanted to change up the taillights on a project 1964 Impala being built by Luis from House of Pain, so we went with Dakota Digital LED lightings systems. The LED units are engineered to utilize your existing wiring harness, taillight lens, and assembly. In essence, it doesn’t matter if you have OEM wiring or aftermarket; they simply take the place of your withered bulb and plug right in. LED modules are included for both left and right rear brake lights, but to change things up we also decided to remove the rear backup light and made all six taillights into brake lights. In addition, we had Jessie from Custom Dimensions wire them so they fire sequentially when the brake is applied—essentially firing off the lights one at a time in a preprogrammed manner. To do this, we had to order an extra set of LEDs as the factory packages include only four LED modules. They come complete with six moisture-resistant connectors, four ring terminals for grounding, and they’re all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty.

Dakota Digital LED lights also have internal circuitry allowing them to operate at maximum brightness (between 8 and 18 V), so regardless of what electronic accessories are drawing power from the battery, they will always remain as bright as possible. Here’s a step-by-step guide on the tremendously easy install. It’s a must-have for not only your lowrider, but all your car club buddies’ rides as well.