From small and humble beginnings, Michael Manning and Frank Michael cofounded American Autowire in Michael’s garage back in 1983. With a passion for automotive aftermarket, the two remain at the helm of their empire, which now employs 70 who find home and solace in their 38,000-square-foot facility. Since then, they remain true to their passion for automotive electrical manufacturing and currently offer six different product lines, which encompass wiring harnesses, accessories, and parts to cater to your classic, OEM/resto, lowrider, or street and custom rod.

Today, American Autowire remains at the forefront of the industry and offers well over 9,000 original-restoration wiring harnesses, switches, battery cables, and much more. Among their lineup includes a Chevrolet wiring harness for your 1961-1964 Impala, which is a must if you plan to build a custom ride.

The electrical system of your vehicle is often overshadowed by visual aesthetics but it’s important to keep in mind that the electrical system of your vehicle is much like the nervous system of the human body. In essence it connects all the components of your vehicle to a central brain, aka the ECU. So when building your car you want to make sure that you have complete and reliable access to all these components, and American Autowire has a definite and trustworthy solution.

Instead of troubleshooting every few years and replacing faulty or bad wires, American Autowire sells a complete kit that can alleviate you of the worries and concerns. In terms of a financial investment, it is bare to minimum, and that’s exactly why we’re huge advocates of replacing and not repairing your wiring harness. Think about it. The average cost per hour for electrical repairs is roughly $90 an hour, and even if you have a homeboy who can help, you’ll spend just about the same once you factor in a few cold beers, a good meal, and the time you wasted sitting around.

Aside from having a brand-new wiring harness, American Autowire kits also come with a slew of improvements that include, but are not limited to, the following:

1. Replacement headlight switch with internal 30-amp circuit breaker included. Retention collar nut, adjustable length shaft, and custom knob are also included.

2. Standard turn signal flasher, hazard flasher mounted on fuse panel, and horn relay mounted on harness.

3. Fuse box designed to fit in original location. All required hardware supplied. New ATO fuse panel allows for easy fuse and circuit breaker accessibility. Harness is laid out and formed to allow for nearly all aftermarket accessories, such as gauge packages, wiper systems, heat and air conditioning systems, and so on.

4. Original switch connector bodies (exclusive to American Autowire).

5. Steering column connectors will plug directly into most aftermarket steering columns as well as 1961-1964 GM columns, which utilize stock GM turn signal switches.

6. Along with wiring for your original dome/interior lighting they have included separate underdash light sockets.

7. Instrument Cluster wiring is designed with a “cluster harness disconnect” system for easy service and assembly. All original terminals, connectors (exclusively from American Autowire), and light sockets are also supplied for original cluster gauges. However, the best aspect of the disconnect system is that any gauge cluster package can be easily and neatly wired in. This includes Autometer, Classic Instruments, Dakota Digital, Stewart Warner, and VDO, just to name a few.

8. Rear body harness assembly is designed to plug into the main harness in the original location. Flexibility in harness design allows for original or custom routing. Exclusive! Rear body wiring includes backup light lead wires with correct light sockets, stop and taillight lead wires with correct light sockets, license plate lead wires, and fuel tank sender wire and connection. In addition, a complete, preassembled trunklid harness is also included at no extra charge!

9. New floor dimmer switch is provided. Wire length and connection accommodate original floor-mount dimmer switch.

10. Exclusive! GM bulkhead connectors for the engine and front light wiring are included and ready for easy installation. Original or custom routing of the new harness is no problem.

11. Engine wiring includes connectors for original point type as well as HEI distributors. Power and tach connectors supplied for GM HEI distributors. Alternator connectors are supplied for GM “SI” series internally regulated alternators. GM “CS” series alternator adapter is available separately.

12. Front lighting includes extra-long leads for special routing when custom underhood appearance is desired. All headlight, park light, and directional light connectors and terminals are provided, as well as a switched trigger wire for electric fan relay (usually recommended with A/C).

13. In each kit, you will find that with their inclusion all the original-style light sockets, connectors, terminals, and so on, packed into every aspect of this harness make it the most complete system of its type in the industry.

The American Autowire Classic Update Series wiring systems will power up your 1961, 1962, 1963, and 1964 Impala classic ride. Modifying your classic with modern amenities is beyond the capabilities of OE wiring. American Autowire Classic Update Series wiring harnesses let you keep the classic looks and enjoy power accessories, like air conditioning, windows, and fuel injection. Kits are year/make/model-specific for a professional fit and are offered in over 25 different applications. Modifying and upgrading your classic has never been easier!