A classic car brings with it plenty of nostalgia, but along with it comes the necessary headaches. From worn parts to rusted-out floorboards, they’re all easily replaced; but amongst all the problems you will encounter the worst are those devious electrical gremlins.

In decades past, we’d have to rely on the expertise of our mechanics, but as they traced each wire and solved the current problem it always seemed as if another gremlin would spawn and then we’d repeat the cycle—but not now. Thanks to American Autowire, they’ve launched a modular wiring system that gives users the ability to scrap their entire electrical system and start fresh—and to be honest it’s the only way to go. No more tracing and replacing wires, no more praying that you’ll make it back from your local cruise, and, most importantly, no more costly electrical bills. This time around you can install an American Autowire system and enjoy your ride for decades to come.

For our 1953 Bomb Truck project it had to be a reliable daily driver, so we went with American Autowire’s Highway 22 complete wiring kit. The kit comes complete with all necessary wiring for headlights as well as a three-position headlight switch, 40-amp electric fan or fuel pump relay, heavy-duty power and accessory expansion, micro relays for horns and turn signals, as well as everything necessary to control your radio, electric wipers, heater, air conditioning, fuel pump, and interior lightings. In addition, the kit comes with a floor-mounted dimmer switch, ignition switch for dash or column mounting, as well as all the connectors and terminals you’ll need. In all, the Highway 22 kit was designed to promote complete mounting flexibility while giving users the comfort in knowing that it can easily handle specialty electrical systems.

Additional benefits of the Highway 22 kit include (but are not limited to):

Front-loaded, vibration-proof, self-locking terminal connection

GM color-coded wires for ease of installation

All power circuits are 12-gauge constructed

Eight-gauge alternator feed wire

FXL heavy-wall wire with laser-printed circuit ID every 2 inches

22 power circuits supported through 15 fuses and one circuit breaker

Panel protected with 175-amp Mega-Fuse junction block

All wires are heat resistant (-60 F to +275 F)

Full color schematics of overall vehicle wiring, along with individual harness subkit instructions for hassle-free installation

As we’ve mentioned time and time again, your electrical system is one of the most commonly neglected aspects of building a custom car, but I get it … because there’s really no show value attached to it. But if you really think about it, your car’s electrical system is like a very simplified version of your body’s nervous system. It provides power, relays pertinent information about heat and system pressure, and without it—or with a malfunctioning one—it turns your car into a disaster waiting to happen. So don’t skimp on your electrical system. Instead of fixing your current one replace it with a system from American Autowire just to know that you’ll get to where you need to be with security, safety, and confidence!