While working on a complete overhaul of a Fleetline at House of Pain, prior to getting to the cosmetics we decided to work on the acoustic structure of the car. We want this classic bomb to look as good as it runs, but as equally important was to minimize road noise and add sound deadening to the car. To do that, we went to our trusted friends at Dynamat and ordered rolls upon rolls of their sound insulation.

During a full revamp you’ll be dismantling the car, so the addition of sound insulation is a must. Unfortunately, sound deadening is often overlooked because it’s a hidden treasure -that doesn’t have the external glitz of chrome or candy-but the true payback comes in the form of a more enjoyable driving experience. In addition to minimizing road noise, the addition of Dynamat sound insulation helps your vehicle in several ways. If applied correctly, sound insulation helps give your doors that heavy “thud” every time you close your door, and it makes the acoustics of your stereo system that much better. That means a quieter cabin with less rattle, a better-sounding stereo, as well as conversations that don’t have to be screamed back and forth to each other.

Since they first launched, Dynamat has created a full spectrum of products engineered to deliver high-quality acoustic solutions for your home, business, or vehicle. In all honesty, use of their product is a must because, trust me, you don’t want to be that guy-and you know what I’m talking about-who cranks his music, all the while all you can hear is rattling and body panels vibrating. If you take your car building seriously, Dynamat is a must and included in their lineup of incredible products are the following:

DYNAMAT XTREME

Reduce road noise and improve sound quality with Dynamat’s patented, lightweight elastomeric butyl and aluminum constrained-layer vibration damper. This easy-to-apply insulation conforms and fuses easily to sheetmetal and other hard substrates.

DYNAMAT SUPER LITE

A quieter car without the weight of their standard issue Dynamat Xtreme, the Super Lite series is also 30 percent lighter and 30 percent thinner than the Dynamat Xtreme, making it a great choice for those looking to keep their curb weight down.

DYNALINER

A thermal insulation used for noise reduction that isn’t affected by oil and does not absorb water. It’s perfect for the roof, firewall, floor, quarter-panels, doors, and even as a hoodliner.

DYNAPAD

Their under-carpet padding reduces both heat and noise by utilizing a 3/8-inch composite barrier material and can withstand temps between -40 degrees F and 225 degrees F (-40 degrees C to 107 degrees C).

HOODLINER

Reduce engine noise and block engine heat with this 3/4-inch acoustic sound soaker foam that is reinforced with reflective aluminized skin. The Hoodliner provides 97 percent heat reflection and provides maximum noise control when applied over Dynamat Xtreme.

DYNAPLATE

Used to maximize sound pressure level and specifically engineered for SPL competition rules and power classes of dB Drag racing, this dampening material is only a quarter of the weight that Dynamat Original and dampens 50 percent better.