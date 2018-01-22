If you’re like me, performance is a must; but as equally important are the visual aesthetics of the motor. So when Holley came out with this new product I was simply blown away. From a visual standpoint, Holley’s Mid-Mount Complete Accessory Drive Systems for GM LS engines is by far one of the most exciting products I’ve seen in a while. Serving form, function, and fashion, the addition of this kit turns any ordinary LS into a clean, more compact engine, leaving you more time to focus on the power.

At first glance, the visual impact of this kit is huge. By bringing all the engine accessories closer and snugger to the engine, the Mid-Mount Accessory System will still retain all your engine accessories without the use of any brackets—yes, no more brackets. At the heart of it all is the revolutionary “bracketless” design (patent pending). The unit is called the “mid-mount” because it offers all the benefits of “high” and “low” mount kits in a package that is much sleeker and visually exciting to look at. This new design allows users to mount all accessories directly off the water pump, which will work on all standard wet sump, non-factory supercharged GM LS engines.

The Mid-Mount drive completes Holley’s trilogy of accessory solutions with this third option, following the previously released High- and Low-Mount systems. It brings everything together perfectly and contains everything you need in a single system: a water pump, A/C compressor, alternator, power steering pump and reservoir, crank damper, and all the belts and pulleys for a fast, easy installation. Even heater-hose adapters, a power steering to -6 AN hardline, and alternator plug/harness are included.

Two systems are available in a standard and premium version. The premium comes complete with dress-up pulley covers and an SFI-certified damper. Holley pairs this damper with a billet 6061-T6 aluminum hard-anodized pulley. Both systems feature the all-new Holley-designed alternator, which employs hairpin/square wire, six-phase technology recently debuted on C7 Corvettes. The cartridge-style water pump makes serviceability simple and also has C7 ties. The compact, reliable SD7 A/C compressor and Type II power steering pump with a baffled reservoir are also integrated.

The only differences on the standard model are the deletion of the pulley covers and the pulley/damper, which is OE-style. Holley partnered with an OE supplier to develop a custom crank assembly just like the original pulley/damper that came from the factory.

Because all the accessories are fully in front of the cylinder heads, the Holley Premium Mid-Mount Accessory Drive System adds about 3/4 inch to the front of the engine—a small price to pay for this elegant, compact solution.