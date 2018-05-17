Chrome, patterns, murals, pumps, dumps, LS engine, batteries, sound system, wire wheels, 5.20-size tires. It sounds like I fired off the main ingredients for creating a loaded lowrider, but what I’ve actually listed are all the major components that add additional weight to an already-heavy classic car.

Let’s face it, you need to be able to stop your car fast but that probably won’t happen if you’re rockin’ the stock brakes in your classic car. In stock formation, the braking technology of the ’60s may have been good at the time, but fast-forward to present day (and factor in all the moronic drivers) and that same dated technology is sure to underperform. Now throw into the mix a lot more speed, thanks to an LS engine (and the additional weight of all your mods), and what you have is essentially a train with poor brakes—and one you wouldn’t want to drive, let alone ride in.

Thanks to the good folks at Wilwood, they’ve recognized the need to stop in a hurry, so they developed a new braking system that’s perfect for use with reverse-lipped 14-inch wire wheels. The introduction of their new FNSL6R billet forged six-piston calipers with 13- to 14-inch rotors delivers the ultimate combination for braking power and style for traditional, non-ABS spindles on American muscle cars and vintage rods. Built exclusively for 17-inch and larger wheels, SL6 kits enhance tire and suspension upgrades on all types of custom show and high-performance, dual-purpose, street and track machines. A full range of options for caliper finishes and rotor designs are guaranteed to catch the eye of the most discriminating enthusiast while providing optimized brake performance for every individual application.

Based on the venerable forged billet Dynalite caliper, these versatile kits are easily optioned to suit the braking requirements and style preferences (polished and engraved) for a daily driver, serious competition, or the street and show lowrider. Most kits require no modifications for installation and provide plenty of clearance that can be used with either manual or power boost master cylinders. So stop playing games and make sure your brake system is on point because at the end of the day all that money and time poured into creating your dream car means nothing if it can’t stop in a hurry. Even more important to consider is the fact that your car can always be replaced (albeit a pain in the ass), but the lives of the people inside your vehicle can’t, so get right and stop playing because Wilwood has the answer. Now all you have to do is step to the plate and install the real brakes. Here are just a few install steps demonstrated on the front and back brakes of a 1961 Impala.

Note: “On some factory spindles, but not all, a small area on the bracket side of the spindle will need to be modified to accept the Wilwood caliper bracket.”

The Wilwood Forged Narrow Superlite 4R rear disc kit provides the ultimate big brake solution for popular muscle car rear axles that require a parking brake. FNSL4R four-piston calipers, 13- or 14-inch two-piece rotors, and high-performance BP-10 compound pads provide optimized and balanced braking to complement front big brake upgrades on all types of custom, show, and high-performance street machines. The neatly hidden internal shoe system provides a clean installation with superior static holding power for parking. Optional caliper finishes and rotor designs allow builders to personalize the style and performance for every application.

The rear disc brake assembly only needs minor modifications (as shown here), but disc brakes should only be installed by someone experienced and competent in the installation and maintenance of disc brakes.