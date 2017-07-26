Since 1974 Total Cost Involved Engineering (TCI Engineering) has manufactured quality hot rod, street rod, and classic truck chassis and muscle car products. They also specialize in upgrading suspensions so that projects get rolling in the right direction smoothly, dependably, and at the desired ride height.

TCI Engineering also offers a wide range of their factory built front and back kits, which include custom IFS coilover suspensions, four-link rear suspensions, rear leaf suspensions, sway bars, and torque arm rear kits for Chevy pickups from 1947-1954, 1955-1959, and the very popular 1963-1987 C10.

When building a classic truck, the first order of importance seems to always be cosmetic; and we get it. We all want that truck with a mirror-shine finish and we’ll go the distance to straighten the body and iron out all the kinks just to hit the streets with a sense of pride and accomplishment-but this is where it gets interesting. After a few months of cruising, we finally began to realize that we failed to put the same amount of effort into the suspension, and after suffering hours in the cockpit we realize that our truck looks like a million bucks but rides more like a shopping cart rolling down a dirt road. Thanks to the dated suspension on older C10 trucks, many of the trucks you’ll pick up will offer a floating-type ride at stock height, but once you start trying to lay it down (and still utilizing your stock suspension) the ride becomes unbearable, to say the least. This is where the folks at TCI Engineering become not only our best friends but also the answer to your lowered suspension needs.

To address the problem, TCI Engineering has created both front and rear suspension kits that will replace your dated assembly. In short, TCI Engineering has you covered from front to back. In this issue of Lowrider we’ll be taking a look at their latest offerings for the very popular 1963-1972 Chevy C10 pickup trucks.

1963-1972 C10 Torque Arm Rear Suspension

TCI Engineering’s 1963-1972 C10 Torque Arm assembly is engineered for street, autocross, and road course applications. The Torque Arm rear suspension was designed to eliminate the suspension bind that occurs when cornering, using the stock truck arm suspension. The Torque Arm features a Currie Enterprises Johnny Joint and special dog bone mount at the front of the arm that rotates and telescopes as the truck goes through suspension travel and articulation. This allows the truck’s handling to be controlled by the coilover shocks and the rear sway bar with no suspension binding variables. The kit allows for a lowered stance, greater rear axle control, and dramatically improved handling.

There are three height adjustments on the axle brackets in 1-inch increments, and you also have the ability to fine-tune the ride height further with the adjustable coilovers. The installation mostly requires drilling and bolting in components by reusing as many factory boltholes as possible to make installation easier. In all, the 1963-1972 C10 Torque Arm kit is a 100 percent bolt-on application. The kit will work with your factory rear axle. Complete 9-inch axle housings are available fully welded and ready be bolted on.

Included Products

RideTech Single Adjustable Coilover Shocks (Note: Air-ride suspension kit/bracket assembly also available)

Energy Suspension polyurethane greasable bushings

Bolt-on torque arm differential plate for multiple rearend applications

1 1/2 inches by 0.156 wide U.S. DOM trailing arms with adjustable and greasable 2-inch Johnny Joints (Currie)

Heavy-duty rear coilover crossmember and brackets

1 1/4 inches by 0.120 wide U.S. DOM Panhard bar

Bolt-on axle brackets

Bolt-on shock brackets

Bolt-on axle-mounted sway bar (optional)

Bolt-on C-notch plates

Black powdercoated springs

Features & Benefits

This suspension will give the truck a lowered stance

This suspension gives the truck a better center of gravity with less body roll

True bolt-in system with no cutting into the bed required (Note: Cutting of rail for C-notch is required)

Utilizes multiple factory mounting points to reduce install time and possible install errors

Mounting options for multiple factory rearends, 12-bolt (car and truck) and Ford 9-inch

All Heliarc welded for the highest quality and strength

1963-1987 Chevy C10 Pro Touring IFS

TCI Engineering’s 1963-1987 C10 Pro-Touring IFS is engineered for easy installation, performance driving, and broader range of alignment adjustments. Made in America, the TCI kit will provide the ultimate in handling, weight savings, and strength. This frontend is based on a custom-designed Modular spindle and divorced steering arms while the proprietary geometry maximizes comfort and performance.

A bolt-on crossmember utilizes heavy-duty componentry to provide safe, long-lasting enjoyment. The upper control arm mount design provides easy camber and caster adjustments. This frontend is a 100 percent bolt-in package, reusing the factory mounting points. Increase ground clearance and drop 72 pounds off the nose of your C10. All Heliarc welded for the highest quality, strength, and finish available.

Available with dropped spindles to provide an aggressive stance. RideTech coilover shocks come standard and provide further height adjustment and a 26-way ride comfort control. TCI Engineering also provides an adjustable air-ride suspension kit for those who have extreme lowering needs. Includes a 1,000,001-mile warranty.

Included Parts:

Custom TCI Engineering modular heavy-duty truck spindle design

Bolt-on crossmember

RideTech single-adjustable coilover shocks

1-inch performance antisway bar

1 1/8 inches by 0.156 wide U.S. DOM Steel upper tubular A-arms

1 1/4 inches by 0.120 wide U.S. DOM steel lower tubular A-arms

Power rack-and-pinion standard

12-inch vented rotors

5×5 truck bolt pattern

Big-bore calipers

Energy Suspension polyurethane greasable bushings

Engine stands to accept: small-block, big-block, and LS engines (optional mounting brackets and oil pan required with LS)

Crossmember delivers bolt-in 5-inch drop

Moog heavy-duty upper and lower ball joint

Reinforced 3/16-inch-thick crossmember using one-piece lower control arm pin design

Dramatically improves handling and braking

Energy Suspension polyurethane greasable bushings help insulate road noise

True bolt-in with no cutting or welding required

Utilizes multiple factory mounting points to reduce install time and possible install errors

Rotors, spindles, and brakes come assembled with bearings packed with high-temp grease

All TCI Engineering products come with their dual warranty: six-year/60,000-mile warranty on wear and tear items like bushings, coilovers, and ball joints. Any items built in-house by TCI Engineering, such as link bars, control arms, spindles, or crossmembers come with a lifetime warranty.