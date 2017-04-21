If your car looks like a million bucks, but rides like a raft in the middle of an ocean storm then you need to read this. Aside from the obvious safety concerns, a poorly performing suspension can lead to accidents, the total loss of your vehicle, or worse yet a catastrophic accident. But even if you’re not worried about all that, a bad suspension means less time enjoying your ride and more time worrying when it will give out. That said, it’s important to keep Total Cost Involved in mind.

Now when we talk about Total Cost Involved, we’re talking about that in varying degrees. From the total cost involved from doing a lack-luster job, all the way to the brand that we’ve come to trust when it comes to frames and suspension.

By now most of you have heard of the company, Total Cost Involved (TCI) but believe me when I say that they’re true to the game and not new to it. Started back in 1974, Total Cost Involved Engineering set the standard for quality when they built their first reproduction frame for the Model A. Since then, they have taken the classic car restoration market by storm, and today the only thing that’s changed is their exponential growth.

Today, they own and operate a 32,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that delivers a broad mix of products serving street rodders, hot rodders, lowrider pickups, and muscle car enthusiasts nationwide. They’ve earned numerous design awards, including the coveted Manufacturer of the Year Award from SEMA-SRMA and we’ve used them for our very own projects and builds. In fact, we’re using their frame for our current project, which is a 1953 Chevy that should be done very soon.

From full-blown customs builds to resto mods and sympathetic restorations, TCI has become the trusted brand developed by a team of well-trained engineers and machinists who have long set the benchmark for reliability and performance.

But in 2017, talk is cheap but they back their word—and their quality—with a six-year/60,000-mile warranty on wear and tear items, and a lifetime warranty on any part they manufacture in-house.

That said, we’ll be highlighting two different suspension setups for your Chevy P/U and they’re both great options, depending on what you want to build.

1947-1954 Chevy Pickup Leaf Spring Kit

These American-made parabolic leaf springs are a modern implementation of traditional parabolic leaf springs. This design is characterized by fewer leaves whose thickness varies from center to ends following a parabolic curve. In this design, interleaf friction is unwanted and therefore there is only contact between the springs at the ends and at the center where the axle is connected.

The primary benefit of parabolic springs is better ride quality and not being as “stiff” as conventional “multi-leaf springs.” As an added bonus, there are less springs that offer 28 percent weight savings over the five-leaf kit previously offered.

This 1947-1954 Chevy pickup leaf spring kit includes everything you’ll need to install a brand-new suspension into the rear of your vehicle. Everything that attaches to the chassis bolts into place. There is minimal drilling involved and they reuse factory holes as often as possible to make the installation easier. The only welding required will be on your axle housing (unless a complete Currie 9-inch is purchased directly from us).

All TCI Engineering products come with their Dual Warranty: six-year/60,000-mile warranty on wear and tear items like bushings, coilovers, and ball joints. Any items built in-house by TCI Engineering, such as link bars, control arms, spindles, or crossmembers, come with a Lifetime Warranty.

Included Products:

Parabolic Leaf Springs

Shock Crossmember

Front frame brackets

Shackle Brackets

5 Hole plates

U-bolts

Axle brackets

Painted Shocks

Dog bones

Polyurethane Bushings

All required Hardware

Detailed Installation manual

Features & Benefits:

Parabolic springs offer greater flexibility, which promotes ride quality

28 percent weight savings over conventional springs

They will not rob your classic truck of performance

4-inch lowered stance and center of gravity

True bolt-in with no cutting into the bed required

All heli-arc welded for the highest quality and strength

PN 432-4610-00

1947-1954 Chevy Truck Four-Link Suspension

TCI Engineering’s 1947-1954 Chevy pickup 4-Link Rear Suspension creates a lowered stance for superior handling via a lowered center of gravity. Smooth ride, better handling, minimal weight, and greater axle control are just the beginning. Adjustable 4-Link bars allow fine-tuning of wheelbase/pinion angle, eliminate wheel hop, and provide greater axle control. Height adjustable coilovers plus adjustable mounting positions provide many options for desired ride height. Energy Suspension provides the polyurethane bushings with lubrication valleys and come with their patented poly lube. Complete Currie 9-inch axle housings are available fully welded and ready to be bolted in. Only American-made steel is used to manufacture TCI Engineering components.

The installation mostly requires drilling and bolting in components, except for welding the axle brackets onto axle housing.

All TCI Engineering products come with their Dual Warranty: six-year/60,000-mile warranty on wear and tear items, like bushings, coilovers, and ball joints. Any items built in-house by TCI Engineering, such as link bars, control arms, spindles, and crossmembers come with a Lifetime Warranty.

Included Products:

1-inch upper and lower link bars with stainless adjusters

Greasable urethane bushings

Bolt-in link bar frame brackets

All American coilover shocks

Coilover crossmember

Track locating bar

Axle brackets

Hardware kit

Detailed instruction manual

Features & Benefits: