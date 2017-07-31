Regardless of whether you choose hydraulics or air to adjust the altitude—and attitude—of your car, the suspension has always been a key part of any lowrider. Today we’ll be discussing an important (and highly overlooked) part of your suspension setup: shock absorbers.

Being fully submerged in the world of lowriding you see a lot. When it comes to suspension work the most common problem we’ve seen are owners failing to take the necessary precautions to get their suspension dialed in. Often, the biggest pitfall we’ve seen is they fail to maintain or replace not only their shocks but also their shock mounting locations. For the most part, many lowriders fail to remount their front shocks because they feel there is no room because the hydraulic cylinder or airbag replaced its location, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. There are a few remounting kits available, or you could simply modify them yourself.

When it comes to the front suspension what you’ll find is most people don’t run shocks, and when it comes to the rear shocks most guys use their old shocks; neither option is good. Shock absorbers are what absorb road undulations and essentially what keep your car riding and rolling smooth. In addition, since you’ve changed the geometry of your suspension you probably also have shocks that are no longer the right size, and this in turn equates to a ride that bounces out of control—and a common problem seen as lowriders bounce down the street without even hitting a switch.

In short, you have to relocate and install remount brackets for your front shocks. But first you must measure the space needed for your shocks to work. When doing so, you have to take into consideration full extension and collapsed positions. Mark where you will place your bracket and measure your ride height in both a “laid-out” and “raised” position from the shock absorber’s eyehole to the T-hole shoulder. Some think this will affect the performance of their suspension, but believe me when I say that your switch action will still be the same if you are looking to come up quick either on air or juice.

In this shock-absorbing article we bring you shock therapy for your Chevy Impala and Buick Riviera suspensions. Now that we have you in shock treatment mode, let’s discuss the right shock absorbers you should ride on in your classic vehicle, and to that we’ll be talking about the cutting-edge technology that is supplied by QA1—a company that specializes in providing performance shock absorbers, carbon-fiber driveshafts, suspension, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball joints, and other related items.

Known for their performance-oriented products, their parts can be found in a variety of performance vehicles, including circle track, drag racing, street performance, and street rodding. When it comes to shock technology, QA1 utilizes many unique processes and components in their shock absorbers and struts to stay on top of the latest suspension technology. QA1 engineers have spent their time crafting the highest performing shocks in the market, and their pride, effort, and research and development are seen in each and every product.

Impala: GM A-Body Stock Mount Front Shocks

These stock mount aluminum adjustable shocks are available for a variety GM A- and F-body vehicles. In addition, these shocks are available for 1963-1982 Corvettes as well as for Camaro/Firebirds, Chevelle/Malibus, El Caminos, Chevy fullsize, Impalas, Skylarks, Cutlass/442, and GTO/Tempest/LeMans. Available in double-, single-, non-adjustable, and Drag “R” series valving options, these shocks give you exactly the ride you want, great looks, and high-performance handling, all at an unbeatable price.

It is important to let you know that their shocks are rebuildable and revalveable by the QA1 factory or any QA1 authorized service centers.

GM A-, B-, G- and X-Body: Stock Rear Mount Shocks

QA1 offers stock mount aluminum shocks for GM A-, B-, G-, and X-bodies, available in double-, single-, and non-adjustable valving options. With these shocks you can get exactly the ride you want, along with high-performance handling, all at an unbeatable price.

Buick Riviera: Stock Mount Front Shock Absorbers

These stock mount adjustable front shocks are available for 1963-1965 Buick Rivieras. Available in double-, single-, and non-adjustable options, these shocks provide exactly the ride you want: high-performance handling and great looks. Made in the USA, these QA1 aluminum shocks are 100 percent dyno tested and serialized before leaving their Minnesota factory.

Buick Riviera: Stock Mount Rear Shock Absorbers

These stock mount adjustable rear shocks are available for 1963-1965 Buick Rivieras. Available in double-, single-, and non-adjustable options, these shocks deliver a smooth and balanced ride that offers high-performance handling and great looks.

Shock Technology

QA1 utilizes many unique processes and components in their shock absorbers and struts to stay on top of the latest suspension technology. Every component used in their products is crafted by their engineers to give you the highest performing suspension products.

Made in the USA

Easy, bolt-in installation

No cutting or welding needed

Non coilover

Lightweight aluminum

Stock mount

100 percent dyno tested and serialized

Rebuildable and revalveable by the QA1 factory or QA1 authorized service centers

Please measure your ride’s altered suspension height and laid-out position to get the right size shock to control your ride for comfort and stability.