ebc brakes slotted rotors

Let’s face it, a lot of us trailer our cars from shop to shop, and show to show, so the one thing we should never overlook is the braking system on the rig that’s pulling our trailer. Right? So in this tech installment of LOWRIDER we’ll be upgrading the braking system on our dualie and we’re not talking about putting on an entirely new braking system. Rather, we’re going to upgrade the rotors and brake pads with a set of performance products from EBC Brakes.

Now, if you’re not familiar with the EBC brand, then get familiar. They’ve been global leaders in the brake industry and it’s with good reason. With a global workforce of over 400 people, EBC is an independently owned and managed leader in their market segment, and it’s with good reason. They produce the largest range of brake pads and discs in the world, and with over 5,000 part numbers for every type of vehicle they specialize in brakes—with a majority of their brake discs and rotors being made in the UK.

While it’s easy to go with cheap “China” brands, remember that the safety of you and your loved ones (lowriders included) is dependent upon how quickly you can react—and stop—so this is one part of the regular maintenance you don’t want to skimp on. As if that weren’t enough to keep your attention, EBC Brakes is a trusted brand that’s been recognized for building brake pads for everything from wind farms, military applications, armored cars, and even tanks, so there should be no doubt about how seriously they take their craft.

EBC Slotted Rotors

For our specific application, we chose to go with EBC slotted rotors. All EBC rotors are British made and precision machined in the UK. Made from high-quality gray iron, all of their products have gone through extensive testing and their rigorous quality control ensures a quality product time after time. Slotted rotors offer increased brake performance and longevity, but please take note that its peak performance is achieved when paired with a set of brake pads that are designed to compensate for the reduced surface area it has to work with.

Color-coated pads for your performance driving style.

More stopping power for whatever you drive, including that dualie that pulls your ride from show to show!

Axalta Coating System’s Paint Tip of the Month

Urethane Cromax Premier LE 8300

Let’s make this perfectly clear. In this month’s Axalta Paint Tip of the Month, we bring you a VOC-compliant, three-component activator, reducer, and clearcoat designed for panel and multi-panel repairs. Axalta’s Urethane Cromax LE 8300 clearcoat product delivers a premium appearance with optimal productivity to achieve immediate vehicle delivery while meeting the strictest VOC requirements. For application over a properly prepared basecoat, mask the entire vehicle to protect from overspray. Follow Cromax Pro Basecoat procedures, then allow Chroma Premier Basecoat or Chroma Base Basecoat to dry 15-30 minutes prior to clearcoat application. Extend basecoat dry time to 30 minutes when applying several base color coats, tri-coat colors, or in cooler shop conditions.

When you are ready to apply your clearcoat, your spray gun setup should be as follows:

HVLP-Gravity Feed 1.2-1.4 mm Compliant, Gravity Feed 1.2-1.3 mm

Air Pressure*

HVLP 10 psi at cap compliant 29-31 psi

Application instructions are as follows:

Single Panel Repair: Apply one medium to medium wet coat. Flash 1-5 minutes. Do not exceed 10 minutes. Apply second coat to the desired finish.

Multi-Panel Repair: Apply one medium to medium wet coat. Starting from the same point as the first coat and apply the second coat to the desired finish.