Working on a lowrider, or any classic car for that matter, comes with its fair share of surprises. From what you find nudged between the seats to what you may find in the trunk, a classic car is an anomaly waiting to be discovered.

For the most part, we tend to focus on what we can see when we do a visual walk around. We look at the lines, gauge the condition of the body, yet rarely does anyone begin to look into the crevices of the suspension. It is there we will find the wear and tear, which was placed upon the suspension; in most instances the bushings are either gone or in poor condition. While most of the cars we work on are some 30 years old, it’s easy to see how the weather and years of wear and tear have literally destroyed what’s left. The shocks have no dampening properties, the bushings are shot, and it renders you a ride that’s harsh, full of vibration and turbulence.

In typical fashion, the first thing we tend to do is address the shocks; and while upgrading to a new set helps, it does little without the use of some high-quality bushings to make it work in perfect harmony and alliance with the rest of your components. That said, Energy Suspension offers high-quality polyurethane mounts, bushings, and grommets that are extremely resistant to crushing or deformation under extreme pressures. They’ll effectively keep mechanical components and support arms aligned and positioned the way the engineers who designed your vehicle intended them to be, and put an end to engine and transmission shifting around on broken or weak mounts. This eliminates excess stress on axles, driveshafts, and seals that can cause premature wear and seal leaks. Energy Suspension’s advanced design and manufacturing allows all pieces to be sized and fitted to the exact OEM tolerances of your vehicle, ensuring proper fit and operation.

Constructed out of polyurethane, this durable material provides stronger, more resilient cushioning to prevent harsh vibrations being transferred to the passenger area. Its durable construction will not collapse, deform, or crumble the way rubber can. Polyurethane offers the ability to stand up and perform well under extreme temperatures and resist degrading after being exposed to road grime, salt, even leaking oils or other vehicle fluids. For a firmer, more controlled ride, throw out those mushy rubber suspension bushings and step up to Energy Suspension’s polyurethane bushings. Energy Suspension specializes in all your lowrider chassis needs, such as bushings and mounts, steering components, sway bar and control arm links, coil spring isolators, torsion bar, and leaf spring bushings, as well as what’s highlighted here.

Here are just a few of Energy Suspension’s trans and motor mount products, including the all-important sway bar links. Energy Suspension carries a large inventory of products to handle your special year/make/model, performance, and suspension needs.

1. Transmission Mounts

Mushy, stock, rubber transmission mounts can’t take the torque and vibration of high-performance street use, like altered air ride or hydraulic suspensions. Energy Suspension polyurethane transmission mounts last longer than rubber, can handle more horsepower, and are soft enough to absorb vibrations.

2. Polyurethane Front Sway Bar Endlinks

Improved handling, low cost, and easy installation are just some of the reasons these components are so popular. Energy Suspension front sway bar bushings and endlinks offer the greatest improvement in handling performance of any of the products Energy Suspension offers. Energy Suspension sway bar bushings and sway bar endlinks cause the OE bar to perform like a more expensive, higher-diameter sway bar. Economy, increased efficiency, and easy installation are among the reasons these products are so popular. Made of rugged Energy Suspension’s Hyper-Flex performance polyurethane material, the hardware is heavy duty for lasting durability.

3. Performance Motor Mounts

Energy Suspension performance polyurethane motor mounts are torque-resistant, yet comparable in strength to solid metal mounts; they’ll give you the performance you’re looking for. They are also the true performance application component for cars, trucks, hot rods, and racing/competition vehicles, and yet they are designed for street vehicles!

Replaces the original, short-lived, and typically too-soft rubber mounts and outdates those hard-running metal motor mounts. The popular “early” style mounts for General Motors vehicles are available in either zinc or chrome metal finishes. Made of Hyper-Flex performance polyurethane. Resistant to under vehicle fluids such as oils, coolants, road contaminants, and so on. If you want your ’60s or ’70s custom ride to handle the streets better than when it came out of that factory line, pick up an Energy Suspension Hyper-Flex bushing kit to upgrade your entire vehicle at once, and choose from subtle black or aggressive red components. To go polyurethane, please visit energysuspension.com.