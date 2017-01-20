When you take a look back at the history of Currie Enterprises, they share some historic years that align with some of our favorite years of Impalas. For starters, in 1959 Frank Currie began designing and building differentials for material-handling equipment. Soon thereafter in 1964 the Currie manufacturing facility moved into a 5,000-square-foot building in Placentia.

But the company shares more with lowriding than just iconic dates. The company also shares a rich history of fitting some of the finest rearends onto the most iconic cars in the game-and that includes lowriders and more. From off-road racing to street and strip, Currie now embodies a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Corona, California, and they continue to supply rearends and components that are tried and tested in competitive circuits and racing events for both street cars and off-road. In short, they’ve set the benchmark for producing the best rearends in the market.

In fact, they’ve been our “go-to” resource when it comes to rearends and their products never fail to please. We pose a problem, they deliver a solution, and this time around they helped us out with our project G-body. As with most cars that have achieved a significant amount of age, mileage, and sometimes the stress from hydraulic suspension wear and tear, it was time to throw in a new and very improved rearend that is built to perform on the streets or at the show.

Starting off we preview the CE-GMG7887X; this model number is designated for the 1978-1987 GM G-body Monte, Cutlass, Regal, or Grand Prix. The rearend sports a 9-plus heavy-duty housing and a 31-spline performance axle package built to the stock overall width and pinion offset. In addition, the housing includes all third-member studs installed, as well as the Torino-style, late-model large bearing housing ends. Furthermore, the axles include the stock 5-on-4.75 wheel bolt pattern drilled into them, wheel studs installed, 1/4-inch-thick HD bearing retainer plates, and Timken-style wheel bearings pressed in.

In addition to the standard amenities we also had a few custom requests, like disc brakes and the right measurements to provide the fitment for a set of deep dish 14×7 wires. From the assembly line to the shipping department, we take you on tour of the Currie Enterprises assembly plant to show you their exclusive build of a lowrider G-body rear axle.

1. The assembly of the Currie G-body rearend begins with the 9-Plus axle tube being cut down to the right specs.

2. The 3-inch-diameter DOM 0.188 wall steel tubes are cut to a 21 inches long.

3. The axle tubes are ready to be placed in the housing center.

4. Once pressed in they are then welded in place.

5. The G-body rear axle is then set up onto a jig for the upper arm mounts to be welded.

6. Professional welding is an artistry over here at Currie, as you can see with the permanent suspension and shock brackets attached to the axles.

7. Studs are mounted into the housing center so that the third member could be mounted into place.

8. The third-member casing, pinion supports, tapered roller bearings, 9-Plus limited-slip differentials, and ring gear bolts await assembly.

9. The third member is assembled and then ready for mounting onto the housing center.

10. Shown here are the spline axles being machine grooved.

11. The G-body rearend is then taken to another station where the third member is finally mounted to the housing center.

12. Explorer disc brakes are assembled onto the axle housings.

13. The axle wheel studs are machine pressed into place.

14. The Currie 9-Plus large bearing housing is also mounted into place.

15. Both right and left axles are now slipped into place.

16. After the rotors are mounted into their place, the disc brake assembly begins.

17. The brake calipers were mounted into place and over the rotors.

18. Full assembly of the Currie rearend is finalized when the rotors are bolted down in place.

From here all Currie Enterprise rearends make their way out from final assembly and then over to the shipping department where they are crated and loaded onto trucks, where they will eventually be shipped to fill orders, maybe even to your own garage! Currie rearends fit most lowrider makes, models, years, so visit Currie Enterprises online for your exclusive fit. Stay tuned to part II of this special feature as we mount this bad boy onto our project G-body.