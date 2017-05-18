The amount of money we pour into our lowriders is remarkable at any level. Even if you went with a budget build you would still pump tens of thousands of dollars into it, but imagine putting that much money into a lowrider only to have an underperforming brake system?

Seriously. Think about it. I’m sure many of you have had a close call with underperforming brakes, and it’s terrifying. Aside from the possible risk of injury-or death-to you and others, faulty brakes can literally be the end game for your lowrider.

But thanks to companies like Classic Performance Products (CPP), there are now direct bolt-in hydraulic assist kits available for your car, and that includes G-body cars.

CPP’s HydraStop Hydraulic Assist Systems (PN 7887HBK-SB) are designed to upgrade manual or vacuum-assisted brakes with a powerful and compact modern hydraulic assist unit. The kit includes everything you need to complete the installation in an afternoon using common hand tools and an average amount of mechanical skills. Using all-new parts, this direct-fit, high-performance hydraulic brake assist unit puts out an amazing 1,800 psi at the wheels. The HydraStop Assist System is also available in the “Street Beast” package with steel firewall mounting bracket, aluminum Corvette-style master cylinder, side-mounted Prop & Stop Block kit, rubber pressure, and return hoses. Kit includes all necessary fittings and hardware for installation.

Here are a few tips that will help ensure the best performance from your HydraStop Hydraulic Assist System:

Master Cylinder: With HydraStop, the master cylinder will create up to 1,800 psi of line pressure. This is much higher than the pressures created before so a worn master cylinder may begin to leak either internally or externally. CPP’s advice is to use the system with a quality master cylinder.

Steering Gear: Beware of the old steering gear, which may have contaminants that could potentially void the warranty of your HydraStop.

Power Steering Pump: The pump will power both the HydraStop and the steering gear. Worn pumps may have issues creating full pressure at idle speed due to contaminant that will pollute the new brake poster. Once again, be sure to use a quality pump.

Power Steering Filter: A clean and fresh filter will protect internal seals, valves, and other features of the HydraStop from contaminants. Using a good filter will capture these contaminants and extend the life of the parts that work with the system.

Pump Requirements: It is necessary that the pump flow at least 2 gallons per minute and make 1,200 psi. Slower rates will cause the brake assist to be delayed and cause the loss of steering assist when the brake is applied.

Mounting Position: Make sure that the push rod is mounted along the booster centerline. This is ideal for power brakes and the hold may need to be drilled in.

Torque Specs: When installing the system, please refrain from guestimating the torque. Please follow the suggested torque specifications from CPP as listed below.

General Torque Specifications 1/4″ Grade 5 10 lb-ft 1/4″ Grade 8 14 lb-ft 5/16″ Grade 5 19 lb-ft 5/16″ Grade 8 29 lb-ft 3/8″ Grade 5 33 lb-ft 3/8″ Grade 8 47 lb-ft 7/16″ Grade 5 54 lb-ft 7/16″ Grade 8 78 lb-ft 1/2″ Grade 5 78 lb-ft 1/2″ Grade 8 119 lb-ft 9/16″ Grade 5 114 lb-ft 9/16″ Grade 8 169 lb-ft 5/8″ Grade 5 154 lb-ft 5/8″ Grade 8 230 lb-ft



Note: with 18 inches and larger wheels CPP recommends 1/2-inch wheel studs. The larger the wheel diameter, the greater the force is on the wheel studs. Please inquire about replacement wheel stud kits available from CPP.