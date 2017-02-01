When it comes time to revamp your suspension, it’s safe to say that the biggest difference is often found in the smallest of details—and those small details are usually found in your bushings. Whereas most of us are happy with a set of new shocks and springs, the one thing you don’t want to forget about are your bushings, and when the time comes to replace them there is only one company you should trust and that’s Energy Suspension.

So, what exactly do the bushings do? Suspension bushings connect your expensive suspension components together and are vital in the way the system operates as a collective unit. In short, Energy Suspension bushings work like cartilage in between the bones in your body. They make a perfect connection between the different parts of your suspension and make sure that they are in perfect alignment with the right amount of lubricity to get the job done smoothly.

By simply changing the bushings, it creates instant results. They also drastically increase your ride’s performance and comfort, all the while getting rid of the clanks, rattles, or creaking we’ve all become accustomed to. Much of the sloppy handling characteristics that your classic car suffers from is due to brittle or worn stock rubber bushings, and with Energy Suspension they offer poly graphite units that are much more resistant to common road contaminants that would destroy standard-issued rubber units; this is what makes Energy Suspension the world leader in development and manufacturing of high-performance polyurethane bushings.

Not only are their product units tried and tested, they’ve long been used in competitive circuits, off-road and on-road racing as well as the mainstay of many of the top show cars found throughout the world. Energy Suspension manufactures all of their bushings from high-performance graphite impregnated polyurethane, aka Poly Graphite. In order to ensure perfect fitment, Energy Suspension manufactures their bushings to exact specifications, ensuring an exact fitment to your existing suspension components. These bushings are engineered to exact the maximum in handling performance out your vehicle. Most of our suspensions come under duress from hydraulics or air suspensions, as it is and it will sometimes feels as if the whole undercarriage is ready to fall off. Energy Suspension offers polyurethane bushing applications for all years, makes, and models and you can even get a complete Energy Suspension “Hyper Flex” Master Kit.

1. Polyurethane Coil Spring Pads & Isolators

When placed on the front of vehicles, they make a dramatic improvement in the way they handle with quicker steering response and greater vehicle control. Prothane Polyurethane Front Coil Spring Isolators reduce noise by eliminating metal-on-metal contact due to worn and rotted OE rubber front coil spring isolators. Prothane Polyurethane Front Coil Spring Isolators are impervious to common road contaminants, like salt or oil, so they will outlast OE rubber front coil spring isolators.

Last 3-10 times as long as OEM rubber parts

They assemble to the chassis the same way as your OEM parts

They do not adversely change ride characteristics in any way

One set will cover the left and right side

2. Control Arm Bushings

All of Energy’s control arm bushings are full floating and non-binding … especially important when ride height is altered or greater suspension load is required. Most are pre-lubricated. This is especially important for both lowered and raised vehicles that have had drastic suspension geometry modifications. Energy’s Hyper-Flex performance polyurethane control arm bushings do not rot or deteriorate from oils or atmospheric conditions, such as ozone, smog, road salt, chemicals, and other corrosives. They will not deteriorate in a few short years and cause that mushy, uncertain steering response like rubber OEM ones often do. Most sets come with zinc-plated outer metal shells.

Maintains proper alignment under extreme conditions

Improves vehicle handling, cornering, and overall control

Full floating for smoother operation

One set will cover the left and right side

Lowers must reuse all metal parts

Prevents unwanted camber change

3. Polyurethane Motor & Transmission Mount Combo

Motor and Tranny Mount Combo Kit: Chrome

Polyurethane Motor Mount and Transmission Mount Combo

A true performance application component for cars, trucks, hot rods, and competition vehicles yet designed to be used for street vehicles! Assemble to the chassis the same way as OEM parts.

When required, a torque-resistant “safety interlock” design is used that is comparable in strength to those too hard running metal mounts!

Replaces the original, short lived, and typically too soft rubber mounts and outdates those hard-running metal motor mounts.

Made of Hyper-Flex performance polyurethane

Resistant to under vehicle fluids such as oils, coolants, road contaminants, and so on

Axalta Coating Systems Paint Tip of the Month

Basecoat Offerings Fast and User-Friendly

In this edition LOWRIDER’s Paint Tip of the Month, we introduce and discuss Axalta’s many different basecoat products that every painter must have coming out of their spray guns. Everything in the Axalta Cromax line is scientifically formulated to help enhance productivity in the shop and high performance on the road. Their basecoats are no exception. Whether you are looking for waterborne or solventborne, high blend ability, high hiding, or ultrafast application in a single visit, Cromax basecoats are designed to offer you the right solutions.

Cromax Pro Basecoat

The Cromax Pro Basecoat is a low-VOC waterborne basecoat designed to deliver single-visit application with 1.5-coat coverage for the majority of colors and no flash time required between coats to help reduce steps in the repair process. Solid, metallic, and pearl colors are designed to be clean and bright to help a technician easily and accurately match OEM finishes.

Cromax Mosaic Basecoat

A low-VOC solventborne basecoat designed to help provide outstanding coverage, color matching, and blend ability. It is formulated to meet applicable regulations for VOCs in most air districts across the U.S. and Canada. Cromax Mosaic is available in a wide choice of solid, metallic, pearl, and special effect colors for spot, panel, and overall repairs.

ChromaPremier Basecoat

Designed to feature high-hiding and smooth finish with trouble-free application and excellent mottling control, it’s available in solid, metallic, pearl, and special-effect ChromaLusion colors.

Chromabase Basecoat

Formulated for excellent metallic flake control to help promote outstanding blending performance and reliable quality for basecoat repairs in solid, metallic, pearl, and special-effect colors.

For more technical advise please fel free to contact Axalta’s product specialist Steven Chaparro at steven.c.chaparro@axaltacs.com.