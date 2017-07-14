When it comes to art, it comes as no surprise that we tend to focus on the canvas more than we do the frame, and things are no different when it comes to lowriding. In reality, the canvas is what gets our attention but it’s the frame that literally holds it all together. When it comes to our low-lows, well, the frame can make all the difference in the world. While the frame may not be visible, it serves as the central skeletal system of any vehicle and it’s what literally holds everything together. The body, motor, suspension components, and all other essentials are bolted up to the frame and by now you already know the pitfalls of half-stepping when it comes to the frame game.

For the past few decades, many of us have opted for “boxed” and “wrapped” frames and we know all too well just how time-consuming the task can be. But even when the frame is done, we have to deal with upgrading suspension components, as well as the additional weight that has been added because of the additional reinforcements. Well now we don’t have to fuss with all that. Art Morrison has long won the custom car world over with his stellar frames but now he has a newly launched unit for the 1959-1964 Impala.

In the past decade, the popularity of the Impala has gone full swing. From rods to lowriders, customs to cruisers, the Impala has long been a class act, so in response to the needs of car customizers, Art Morrison has developed a new chassis that features a whopping 3×4 main frame designed specifically for a lower ride height as well as extra clearance for your exhaust system.

Once you peel your eyes away from the clean welds and beautiful craftsmanship found throughout the frame, you’ll notice that the front has been fitted with AME’s highly acclaimed Sport IFS with its beefy tubular control arms, Strange adjustable coilover shocks, Wilwood spindles, an adjustable antisway bar, and a power rack-and-pinion steering. So what about the motor options? Well, AME has you covered because they have motor mounts available for small-block, big-block, W-block (348-409), and LS-series engines, while transmission mounts can be configured for most any popular automatic or manual shift tranny.

In addition to having a superstrong frame, the AME frame provides superior handling—and the ability to handle an abundance of power—and is assured through a triangulated four-bar rear suspension and a beefy 9-inch rearend. Adjustable coilovers and an adjustable antisway bar provide the desired ride. A new two-piece driveshaft greatly reduces vibration and minimizes floorboard modifications. In fact, the GT Sport requires less floor mods than any aftermarket chassis for these cars.

Available with a Performance Air Spring suspension, coilovers, or their exclusive Multilink IRS for optimum handling, AME frames are a must-have if you’re looking to build the ultimate ride. Base frames start at just under $15,000, which is a small price to pay to know that the foundation of your ride is as solid as the rest of your build.