The pride we take in our lowriders is extreme, but at the heart of it all is a love and desire for the automotive platform. In all, the money we spend, the headaches we endure, are done for an object that quickly becomes adopted as one of our own. In short, lowriding is part of our DNA, a member of our family, and often the glue that tests the strength of our family unit.

Now as equally important—although often overshadowed—are our daily drivers. These are the cars and trucks that get us from point A to point B. They are the trucks that haul our prized possessions from shop to shop and show to show, and although we don’t talk about them as much, they’re an equally important part of the daily process we call life. Yet, just as we take pride in the quality of the parts we install on our lowrider, the same can be said when it comes to the tires on our cars/trucks. That said, the tire of choice for the lowrider community is Continental Tire.

Continental Tire has long been a major player in the world of lowriding. They recognize and respect our culture as an important part of custom cars, and their support is one that runs twofold. In a world of fly-by-night tire brands and cheap imports, Continental Tire has been a major force in the production of quality, high-performance tires, and now any of today’s crossovers and SUVs can experience the ever-increasing levels of refinement, comfort, and often outright luxury when it comes to their driving experience.

The introduction of their CrossContact LX is Continental’s Crossover/SUV Touring all-season tire that was developed to help Crossovers, sport utility vehicles, and light-duty pickup trucks perform on the highway and in light off-road conditions.

The CrossContact LX is designed to reduce noise and rolling resistance while enhancing ride comfort and all-season traction, even in light snow. The CrossContact LX molds Continental’s Tri-net silica tread compound into an asymmetric tread design that delivers all-season handling and traction. Its notched outboard shoulder supported by a continuous circumferential rib promotes on-road steering response, straight-line stability, and ride comfort. Three rows of independent central tread blocks featuring interlocking sipes enhance traction in light snow while four broad, circumferential grooves feature a tapered profile (widening at the tread surface) to enhance hydroplaning resistance and reduce the possibility of tire damage from stones becoming caught in the tread design. Continental’s Acoustic Alterra Technology, derived from the study of sound over all surfaces, helps reduce road noise. The tire’s internal structure includes twin steel belts to provide strength on top of a polyester cord body that helps cushion the ride. All sizes of the CrossContact LX come with a flanged lower sidewall to help reduce the possibility of curb damage to expensive wheels.

In all, the highlighted contributions of this incredible new tire may be too technical to absorb, but the proof is in the pudding because one testdrive in a vehicle equipped with CrossContact LX tires will be enough to sell itself.

So when it comes to the tires that haul your prized possessions, go with a brand you can trust and a brand that has dedicated its life to providing the ultimate in safety, dependability, and performance. Besides, where’s the logic in dumping tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars into a car just to haul it with a truck equipped with cheap tires? Do the math and get the formula right because your safety, and your life, depend on it.